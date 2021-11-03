Advanced Technology Being Used To Uncover Deleted Drug Dealer, Customer Info

Attention drug dealers and drug users.
Federal authorities investigating the 2018 homicide of Michael Pimental may be coming after you using advanced digital technology that can uncover deleted information on cell phones, tablets and other devices.
On Oct. 21, a search warrant was granted in U.S. District Court authorizing the re-examination of 25 electronic devices seized by police as part of the Pimental investigation which includes a related drug trafficking investigation.
The devices have already been searched by state police but investigators say advances in technology may help them uncover even more evidence.
U.S. District Court
“I am aware that since 2018/early 2019, forensic techniques have advanced and there is an increased probability that with a new forensic examination of the Subject Devices, additional data, such as previously deleted communications and deleted files not recovered during the original extractions, may be recovered,” wrote Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Ashley Barnes in her affidavit filed in support of the warrant.
Detective Barnes is also assigned to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.
Pimental, 37, was found dead off Victory Road in Concord on Oct. 14, 2018. He had been shot multiple times in the head, torso and extremities. The state medical examiner ruled his death as a homicide.
The federal warrant targets devices related to Pimental’s live-in girlfriend, Krystal Whitcomb, her father Shawn Whitcomb as well as suspects Michael Anthony Hayes, Michael Ashford, Chris Eastman and the alleged triggerman, John Welch, 34, of Woodsville, N.H.
According to court documents, the digital items to be searched include cell phones, Tracfones, Android tablets, iPads, WiFi cameras and a smartwatch.
Investigators say they will be looking for a wide range of new information including suspect financial records, lists of drug customers and “related identifying information” as well as information related to the types, amounts and prices of drugs allegedly trafficked by some of the suspects.
Police say they will also be looking for more information related to the sources of illegal drugs - including names, addresses, phone numbers - as well as all written or digital communications, including email and text messages related to drug trafficking.
And police will be searching the devices for images related to the homicide of Michael Pimental including the planning and execution of the homicide and the “cleaning up of the homicide scene and the discarding of the body of Michael Pimental,” according to court documents.
Krystal Whitcomb and Shawn Whitcomb and others were charged with conspiring to distribute heroin from 2016 to 2018. Krystal Whitcomb and Michael Hayes were charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Krystal Whitcomb is now awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to the drug conspiracy charges and a charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Michael Hayes and Christopher Eastman were charged as accessories after the fact for allegedly moving the body of Michael Pimental.
Michael Hayes is also awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy, accessory after the fact and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
John Welch, Shawn Whitcomb and Christopher Eastman are still awaiting trial.
Other suspects in the Pimental investigation including Alicia Whitcomb and Brandon Darling have already been sentenced after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy charges. And suspect Jason Cook has been sentenced after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
