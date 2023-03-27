A recreational trail is advancing in Vermont and New Hampshire; a partnership between snowmobile clubs, trail groups and government agencies in both states to build 150 miles of contiguous trail from Swanton, Vt., to Woodsville, N.H.

Earlier in March, the new Lamoille Valley Rail Trail was cross-county skied end to end, said Marianne Borowski, a Glen, New Hampshire resident who spearheaded the Cross Adventure New Hampshire Trail and is among those leading the Vermont trail effort.

