A recreational trail is advancing in Vermont and New Hampshire; a partnership between snowmobile clubs, trail groups and government agencies in both states to build 150 miles of contiguous trail from Swanton, Vt., to Woodsville, N.H.
Earlier in March, the new Lamoille Valley Rail Trail was cross-county skied end to end, said Marianne Borowski, a Glen, New Hampshire resident who spearheaded the Cross Adventure New Hampshire Trail and is among those leading the Vermont trail effort.
“The same team of four that skied the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail in 2021 just completed this Vermont gem of a rail trail on [March 10],” she said. “We believe we are the first to complete every inch of the trail because the last two sections were just barely completed as we skied.”
In some areas, with a lack of snow cover in northwestern Vermont and snow melting behind them, they had to pick their ski days carefully.
“We did the snowier eastern section first, then hoped for snow to cover the trail just enough in the western section to get the white route done this season,” said Borowski.
Their first trip was in late February, three days from Johnson to St Johnsbury, clocking 19.5 miles on the first day and 20.5 and 14 miles on the second and third days.
The second trip, from March 8 to 10 (six miles on the first day and 22 and 15 miles on the second and third), went from Swanton to Johnson.
The current rail trail does not yet extend border to border across Vermont or connect into New Hampshire.
“It currently ends in St. Johnsbury, but with the ongoing efforts of the Twin State Railroad Rails-to-Trails working group, there will eventually be a rail trail transforming the overgrown and decaying Twin State Railroad corridor all the way to Gilman, over the Connecticut River into New Hampshire, through Dalton and into Whitefield,” said Borowski. “This rail trail will then connect to the Ammonoosuc Rail Trail that is inching its way to Whitefield. Once done, there will be 150 miles of continuous rail trail from Swanton to Woodsville.”
It will take a while, but the working group is experienced and enthusiastic, she said.
The project is a unique collaboration between Vermont and New Hampshire snowmobile clubs, the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST), the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association, state agencies, the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, and the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, and it’s part of the conservancy’s vision for its 1,000-mile New England Rail Trail network, said Borowski.
The completed sections are seeing use.
“It is starting to provide four seasons of recreational activities for residents and visitors already,” she said. “We saw some snowmobiles, dog walkers, dog runners, walkers of all ages, and some cross-country ski tracks on the trail as we traversed Vermont from Swanton to St. Johnsbury.”
