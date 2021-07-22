FRANCONIA, NH — Last week was a pretty big one for Cannon Mountain.
On July 14, the state-owned ski area was host to the state’s governor and executive council meeting. There, John DeVivo, general manager of the ski area and surrounding Franconia Notch State Park, gave the first public overview of options for the aerial tramway, which needs to be replaced in the next three to five years, the Caledonian previously reported.
On July 16, the Cannon Mountain Advisory Commission (CMAC), which makes recommendations for capital improvements at the ski area, met for the first time since November 2019.
At that meeting, the commission voted to support efforts to direct federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) towards the tram project.
They also decided that funds from the leasing of Mount Sunapee, which are put into the Cannon Mountain capital improvement fund at a rate of about a half-million per year, will be dedicated to the tram.
“We have to get the tram done,” said Philip Bryce, director of the Division of Parks and Recreation. “It is a summer attraction. If we didn’t have the ski area, we would still be running the tram because it’s a summer, fall, spring attraction and it’s part of what makes this one of the top 10 state parks in the country.”
Initial estimates, which DeVivo notes are very fluid, came in at $10 million to replace just the tram’s primary systems or $20 million for a full system replacement and upgrade to a 100-person cable car. The tram’s current cars hold 80 passengers.
While the first round of state ARPA funds has been allocated, including around $22.5 million to pay for various capital projects across N.H. state parks including some on Mount Washington, the second batch of funding will soon be available and allocated.
Bryce said that he hopes to secure ARPA funding for the tramway project and Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, a member of the CMAC, said that she and Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, are pushing the project as well.
However, she added that she could provide no promises as something else could come up.
To receive ARPA funding, the tramway project would need approval from the governor and executive council, as well as the legislature’s fiscal committee, scheduled to meet next in August.
The tram is currently in its 41st year and, according to DeVivo, has about three to five years left.
“It’s not going to fall apart,” he said. “But from a maintenance perspective … there’s only so many times you can go through and redo the entire trolley system.”
According to Bryce and DeVivo, some folks in the state believe a gondola with individual cable cars would be a better replacement than another tramway. However, experts believe that a gondola’s lighter cars would not function as well with the mountain’s weather conditions, which include high winds and rime ice buildup.
“The tram works better because it’s big, it’s heavy and it’s got a lot of downward pressure,” said DeVivo.
While the tram will be a big cost for the ski area, Bryce says that the rest of the mountain is doing well with the exception of work currently or soon to be done on fire suppression at the summit and base lodge.
“Other than the tram and our buildings, the rest of the infrastructure on the mountain is in pretty dog-gone good shape,” Bryce said. “We are getting close to having the mountain that we want to have.”
Recap Of The Past Few Seasons In FNSP
The CMAC meeting also included a recap of the last few seasons at the ski area and state park.
DeVivo told members of the committee, which includes state representatives, state senators, and members from the private sector, that Cannon Mountain shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 18, 2020. Though the aerial tram stayed shut during the entire summer, the state park was able to operate the Flume Gorge, Echo Lake Beach and Lafayette Campground at reduced capacities.
“The hiker population exploded to the likes we’ve never seen before, with folks looking for anywhere they could be outside,” said DeVivo, noting that staff had to start directing people to hikes outside of the notch at one point.
A reservation system was implemented for the tramway, beach and gorge, which Bryce said has worked well and will be kept.
As for this past winter, DeVivo said that pass sales were up 1,000 over normal and lifts never exceeded a 10-minute wait time.
“We showed them a great experience and hope to hang on to them this year,” he said.
While most everything was up, food and beverage revenue was down 58 percent due to limited capacities and offerings in lodges.
The state park and mountain expect they ended fiscal year 2021, which closed on June 30 and is still being tallied, slightly positive.
DeVivo noted that staffing remains the park’s biggest non-COVID challenge, as it is across the country. DeVivo said they are desperately trying to keep retail operations running.
He also reported that the beach sells out daily, the gorge sells out generally between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and the campground is at 95 percent capacity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.