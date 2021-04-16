After 51 COVID Cases, Littleton To Keep Mask Mandate

LITTLETON — Although the governor allowed the mask mandate that had been in place since Nov. 20 to expire on Friday, one town is continuing it for its municipal buildings and properties.
On Friday afternoon, Littleton Fire Rescue Chief and emergency management director Michael McQuillen announced the town of Littleton’s administrative directive, citing a steep rise of new cases statewide and locally.
That afternoon, the town of Littleton had 51 active COVID-19 cases, the highest by far of any North Country community and the highest in Littleton at any one time during the pandemic.
The governor’s order allows municipalities and private businesses to make their own decisions on mask use, and some have chosen to keep mask requirements.
“We are just following what has been in place for masks,” said Littleton Town Manager James Gleason. “We are not mandating anything new or different … It doesn’t dictate mask use to businesses. We are just saying that in town buildings, because of the spike in cases locally, that we continue to have mask use … It was something that was already in place and we thought it was easy to continue. We can have a discussion, if needed, with the Board of Selectmen on the 26th.”
Gleason and McQuillen made the decision in consultation with deputy Littleton health officer Joanna Ray.
The decision at the state level to lift the mask mandate was made after considering the reduction in fatality and hospitalization rates in comparison to those rates in the autumn of 2020, McQuillen said in the written administrative decision for Littleton.
“In regards to the Littleton area, we have seen a significant increase in COVID positive rates, and statewide hospitalization rates are increasing compared to one month ago,” he said.
The governor’s decision does not prevent or limit the ability of private businesses and local municipalities from requiring mask use, and the town of Littleton will continue to require the wearing of masks to enter any town building or workplace, he said.
Littleton employees, once in a town building, are free to not wear a mask if they can socially distance themselves from others.
All vendors, visitors and members of the public, though, will be required to wear a face-covering upon entering a municipal building.
How long the local mandate will last is undetermined.
“This directive will remain in place until such time as the infection rates fall and the number of citizens that are vaccinated increases to a level that will greatly limit the spread and infection rate of the COVID virus,” said McQuillen.
The Littleton School District is looking to keep its mask policy in place.
Milton Bratz, the newly appointed selectman who was reappointed this week as the town health officer after serving as interim town manager, said he received a call at noon on Friday from Littleton School District SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart, who said he wanted to maintain the mask order in the town’s schools.
“I said I would be all for that,” said Bratz. “If the caseload wasn’t going up, it would be understandable, but statewide the cases are going up and the number of people in the hospital is going up.”
On Friday afternoon, Hart issued a letter to parents informing them that it is his intention to recommend to the school board during their meeting on Monday that the school district’s mask requirement remain in place.
At Lakeway Elementary School, he said there are five student positive cases and two staff cases, with eight students in quarantine and one staff member quarantined.
At Daisy Bronson Middle School and Littleton High School, there are seven student cases, with 25 students in quarantine and one staff member in quarantine.
As for the high level of Littleton cases, The Caledonian-Record was not able to confirm if a super-spreader event or several spreader events in town led to the rise.
Bratz said the case increase could at least partly be attributable to the COVID-19 B1.1.7 variant, which is more contagious.
Ed Duffy, chief medical officer at Littleton Regional Healthcare, said the current case total in Littleton is significant and the B1.1.7 strain is playing a role.
“There is a high level of cases, actually much higher than any time previously during the pandemic,’ he said. “Our drive-through testing results show that positive cases have doubled since the Christmas spike.”
Statewide data is similar, he said.
“The B1.1.7 strain is in the community and certainly plays a factor,” said Duffy. “This strain, which does not cause more severe disease or have an increased ability to elude the vaccine, is 50 to 70 percent more infectious. More infectiousness leads to more infections increasing the opportunity for the virus to cause disease, therefore increasing the number of those with severe disease and potential deaths. Another factor is pandemic fatigue. It is clearly playing a role, especially with younger folks.”
In a note to residents on Friday, LRH representatives said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has concluded masks are effective in slowing community transmission, and while the governor’s mask mandate expired Friday, it doesn’t prevent businesses or municipalities from requiring masks.
Like other hospitals, LRH will continue its mask requirements in all of its buildings for the health and safety of all, they said.
Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Littleton Board of Selectmen, supports the municipal mask mandate.
“I think it would be advantageous to continue,” said Gendreau.
By Friday evening, Littleton’s caseload had dropped 44, still close to an all-time high.
In the past two weeks alone, Littleton had 65 new cases, more than one-quarter of its 232 total cumulative cases since the pandemic began.
A year into the pandemic, many people have “COVID fatigue,” but now is not the time to become lax, said Gleason.
“One, follow the science, and two, if we can see the finish line, let’s not do anything to mess up,” he said.
The next nearest town with a high number of active confirmed cases is Haverhill, at 28.
Bethlehem had 13 on Friday, Lyman 13, and Lancaster seven.
The town offices in Bethlehem are still by appointment only and that is likely to continue because of the high caseload in that community, said Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson.
In speaking with one Bethlehem selectman, the consensus by the board is to keep the municipal mask mandate, he said.
“I think they are going to maintain the mask mandate for a while and see where that goes,” said Anderson. “I think it will be good for another couple of weeks. Most people are wearing their masks, anyway.”
