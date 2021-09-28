After 56 Years, Gerald Winn Steps Down As Town Moderator

LITTLETON — It’s the end of a long era in Littleton.
Gerald Winn, in his 56th year as town moderator, has stepped down.
His tenure in Littleton made him New Hampshire’s longest continuously-serving town moderator.
On Monday, Littleton selectmen appointed Winn’s successor, John Hennessey, president and CEO of the Littleton Coin Co. and chairman of the River District Redevelopment Commission.
“As some of you probably know, Gerald Winn has some serious health concerns,” said Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Board of Selectmen and Winn’s daughter. “He’s concerned about who is going to replace him. We as a board visited as to who and what and how. We approached John Hennessey to see if he would be interested in filling in, at least for now, until the March 2022 election. And he has agreed to do it … We felt he was the best for the position.”
Selectman Roger Emerson made the motion to appoint Hennessey. The motion passed 3-0.
Under New Hampshire law, selectmen can appoint a moderator to serve until the annual town meeting, when the two-year moderator position goes back to a town-wide vote.
On Tuesday, Gendreau said the first person Winn suggested for the town moderator job was Hennessey.
Winn, 84, was first elected town moderator in 1966, at the age of 28.
“I didn’t set out to make it a career, or a second career,” he said to The Caledonian-Record in February 2016, for a story about his reaching the half-century mark as town moderator. “As long as people want me to do it, I will.”
They did, and he can’t recall a serious challenger.
In addition to moderating town deliberative sessions and town meetings, Winn was the school district moderator and the moderator for presidential primary elections, where he would spend all day at the town garage to ensure the balloting ran smoothly.
The native of Piermont moved to Littleton in 1959 and, drawing on the automotive training he completed in the Air National Guard, opened a Getty service station.
He and his wife, Mona, would go into real estate and start Century 21 Winn Associates.
In the mid-1960s, Winn completed a 14-week Dale Carnegie course that he said helped him become more comfortable speaking in front of large groups.
The role of a moderator, Winn said, is bigger than any one person and is instead about the people committed to a common purpose.
In his more than half a century at the helm, he hadn’t presided over a meeting that was challenged in court, a success he attributes to the community.
“The longer I do this, the more I realize it’s a team of people on the same page,” he had said. “It’s teamwork and cooperation, all focusing on the same goal.”
Winn said his philosophy as a moderator is to bring together two sides in a way where each person feels he or she has been listened to.
“Every voice matters,” he said.
Steve Kelley, a member of the town-school budget committee who served for two decades as committee chair, said if anyone was a perfect fit for the town moderator role it was Winn.
“Gerald had all the talents and assets necessary for that job,” said Kelley. “Great patience, great memory, great demeanor, he just did everything right. That position was made for him and he was made for that position.”
During testy debates, Kelley said Winn had a way of defusing things, and when discussions became contentious, he could take the edge off.
“He kept people civil and didn’t have to pull his gun out, so to speak,” said Kelley. “He was able to massage the situation without having to become dictatorial. It was his option, obviously, and if he had to make a tough decision when running a meeting he could, but he had a way of getting things taken care of before it ever got to that point, which was very good. He will certainly be missed in that position.”
