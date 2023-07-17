LISBON — The Jam was canceled.
But its spirit lived on.
Less than a week after Jerry Jam was called off due to catastrophic flooding in the host town of Cabot, festival organizers held a fundraiser for the hard-hit Northeast Kingdom community over the weekend.
Approximately 250 turned out for Help On The Way, a mini-Jerry Jam of sorts, at the home of G.P. and Karla Houston in Lisbon on Saturday.
The event featured seven musical acts and raised $8,500 to support Cabot institutions.
“We knew we needed to do something. And this seemed like the right thing to do, to help the ones that are really hurting,” said Jerry Jam founder Dan Webb. “We’ll continue, the show will go on next year, but there’s some people in Cabot that are really suffering now.”
After 25 years in New Hampshire, Jerry Jam was slated to make its Vermont debut.
The three-day festival was scheduled to take place at the Pransky Farm in Cabot from July 14 to 16.
Those plans were scrapped at the last minute, on July 11, after historic floods gutted the center of town, washing out roads and damaging buildings.
Nate Alberts of North Country Community Radio, the non-profit behind Jerry Jam, spent most of last week in Cabot dealing with the event cancellation and its aftermath.
Seeing the devastation first-hand, he redirected the festival’s drinking water (two 275-gallon tanks, countless cases of bottled water) and Starlink satellite Internet hub to the downtown, to assist residents whose water supplies and communications connections were compromised by flood damage.
“I focused on the immediate needs of the town,” Alberts said.
Meanwhile, Webb and others planned the Help On The Way fundraiser.
In approximately 48 hours, they rounded up a handful of acts previously booked for Jerry Jam, secured a venue, set up fundraising infrastructure, and spread the word on social media.
“We basically pulled this out of thin air in two days,” said Webb, glancing at the sunny celebration on Saturday. “It feels good, it feels real good. We’re just a bunch of good people trying to do a good thing, you know? That’s what we’re about.”
Karla Houston, a longtime Jerry Jammer who hosted the event on her family’s property, said the motivation was simple.
“We were just discussing that the folks in Cabot needed a hand financially. We all had a free weekend [because Jerry Jam was canceled]. We knew a lot of the bands were not already booked. We had all taken time off of work. And we just said ‘Hey, let’s do it,’” she said.
Looking around her home at activity, she added, “I love it, I’m delighted, I am just tickled, and I have absolutely no concerns about our property. Everybody is always very chill.”
Help On The Way was true to the Jerry Jam motto: Kind Minds, Good Times.
The Good Times were had when longtime members of the Jerry Jam family, commonly referred to as the “Jamily,” reunited in spite of the challenges of the past week.
The Kind Minds were revealed in conversations with organizers, attendees, and performers, who were gratified to help the flood victims.
Danny Recor, singer for show openers Brothers Grateful, said “what I thought about most [when the festival was canceled] was the people of Cabot.”
He applauded Jerry Jam organizers for immediately pivoting to flood relief, “They’re beautiful people. Everyone here is of kind mind and kind heart.”
The proceeds from Saturday’s benefit show (and an online fundraiser) totaling approximately $10,000 will be divided between four recipients: Harry’s Hardware, Cabot Village Store, Neighbors In Action, and the Cabot Community Association.
Another performer at Help On The Way, singer-songwriter David Karl Roberts, had played Harry’s Hardware — a combination hardware store and bar in Cabot — two weeks earlier.
Flood waters ripped out the back of the store’s foundation and washed away the soil around its gas tanks. Insurance will not cover much of the repair costs, because it was a culvert issue, so the business must raise funds to fix significant structural damage and replace the fuel tanks.
Roberts stopped by Harry’s Hardware on his way to the benefit show on Saturday, saying, “I popped down. There was a donation jar on the counter and I made sure to put some money in that.”
Following his performance at Help On The Way, he scanned the people gathered on the lawn, inside the performance tent, and throughout the property.
For members of the Jerry Jam family and those in the Cabot community, the day-long event was a silver lining after a week of cloudy, rainy days.
“This is awesome that people are coming together to help out Cabot,” he said. “Because there’s a lot of hurt going on.”
