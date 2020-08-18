After Concerns, School District Revises School Reopening Plans

The Littleton High Class of 2020, the photographs of each graduate on the wall of the school, celebrated their big day on Sunday afternoon, taking part in a different kind of commencement because of the pandemic. Masked and spaced, the graduates gathered outside, in the career and technical education center parking lot. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

After concerns by some parents and teachers at last week’s school board meeting about the superintendent’s recommendation to resume school with 100-percent face-to-face classroom learning in September, a decision was made on Friday to back off and begin with the hybrid model.

That revised decision by Littleton Superintendent William Hart, and adopted by the Littleton School Board, will involve no more than 50 percent of students in school at any given time, with the other half outside of school learning remotely.

