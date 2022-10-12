FRANCONIA — The Bancroft House homeless shelter is building a new storage space.
It replaces the 170-year-old carriage barn where the shelter keeps donated household furnishings. Those items are given free of charge to clients to ease their transition to permanent housing.
Kevin Johnson, a member of the Board of Directors for Bancroft House, said the new structure should be finished in the coming weeks.
Bancroft House was ready to proceed with the barn replacement in 2020 but the project was delayed by COVID-19.
After a two-and-a-half-year delay, work began in July. The two-story red barn was demolished by Presby Construction, the foundation was laid by George E. Achilles Construction of Lyman, and Daniel Plante is building the structure.
Thanks to Plante, owner of The Wooden Thumb in Littleton, the project is expected to come in on budget at around $84,000.
Johnson said the former aging carriage barn was no longer a suitable storage building.
It was structurally unsound, home to many critters (including foxes, mice and rats), susceptible to the elements, and the layout required most items to be stored in hard-to-access boxes, bins and piles. Donations of linens, towels and clothing cannot be accepted because they would become bedding material for wildlife.
According to Johnson, the new storage building will be bare-bones with no heat, plumbing or insulation.
It will be equipped with sturdy floors and shelving, allowing for proper display and distribution. It will be critter-proof to permit the storage of bedding, linens, towels and clothing.
The first floor will be laid out like a thrift store (but would remain a free, clients-only service) and the second-floor storage area would be expanded.
Those improvements will help Bancroft House clients when they move into permanent housing. The less money they spend on furnishings, the more they can spend on other necessities, Johnson said.
“A lot of times people come in with the clothes on their back and a suitcase, and that’s all they’ve got,” he said. “So when they do find an [permanent] apartment to move into, they have nothing to go with them.”
Excess funds raised for the project will go into Bancroft House’s capital fund.
“There are always expenses associated with running a shelter,” Johnson said. “We had a building inspection about five years ago and we’ve started to work on some of those deficiencies. Life safety issues, fuel economy. And there’s still a lot of little projects to be done.”
According to Johnson, the new building will permit Bancroft House to accept more donations. As a result, the non-profit will have the ability to expand the program to non-client homeless families.
Those items are temporarily being stored in a shipping container until the project is complete.
He said demand for homeless support services has been steady and Bancroft House has been at capacity since the spring.
Bancroft House is a four-unit homeless shelter for women, children and families. Guests can stay for up to three months.
This year Bancroft House has served 18 individuals, ages 3 to 52, and the average length of stay has been 58 days.
For more information, to make a donation, or to volunteer visit thebancrofthouse.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.