However, on Monday, Town Administrator Justin Smith said steel costs had declined from their peak.
“I’m hearing that steel is steadily coming down at this point so I’ve asked for an updated quote,” he said.
Select Board member Christian Thompson recommended that the town seek grant funding to help cover the cost overruns.
He suggested that Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton could identify a grant funding source to protect “a historic structure that is [potentially] under assault daily.”
“Maybe she can be creative and find a funding source that could make up the difference,” he said.
NSA Industries has already developed a project design and price quote, and would be in line to manufacture the steel barriers.
The barriers were deemed necessary because tall vehicles frequently collide with the bridge despite signage in both directions. It was struck three times in 2021. Repairs typically run $1,100 per incident.
Last year the Select Board increased fines for height and weight violations at Miller’s Run Covered Bridge to $5,000 (first offense), $10,000 (second offense), and $15,000 (third offense).
