This week, the New Hampshire Department of Justice released the details on the Dec. 23 police-involved shooting in Dalton, an incident that injured a state trooper, who shot and killed a man who fired upon him first.
That man, Mark R. Clermont, 45, who lived with roommates at a house in Whitefield, had exhibited numerous red flags and signs of mental illness in the year leading up to the incident.
Reports included increasingly aggressive behavior toward residents and Whitefield police, paranoia, a belief that the government was spying on him through smartphones, and nighttime drives looking for alien spaceships.
“There had been an incident where the police responded to that residence and had received some information about Mr. Clermont’s strange behavior,” Senior Assistant New Hampshire Attorney General Jeff Strelzin said during Wednesday’s briefing. “They gave those residents advice on how to seek an involuntary committal, but it doesn’t appear that was ever done.”
Embedded In Law
The involuntary emergency admissions (IEA) process is embedded in the New Hampshire statute and is a balance between an individual’s legal rights and public safety.
Although that process might look daunting to some concerned about the safety and welfare of a loved one in a mental health crisis, anyone can make a referral if someone poses a danger to themselves or others, said local police and mental health practitioners.
“If a loved one called us and said I’m really concerned about my daughter, husband, son, nephew, niece, neighbor or whomever and this is what’s going on, we would be able to tell them what steps they could take,” said Suzanne Gaetjens-Oleson, regional administrator for Northern Human Services, which works with local police and families on mental health cases. “Anyone can refer for an assessment.”
That includes hospital physicians, as well as police officers, who, during the course of police work, often take individuals into protective custody.
Under New Hampshire RSA 135-C:127, the person eligible for admission must pose a likelihood of danger to self or others as a result of a mental health condition.
Qualifiers for IEA include self-harm or attempts at suicide within 40 days of the filing of the petition, or inflictions or attempts to inflict harm on others or threats to harm others within that 40-day period, and the likelihood harm or threats to self or others would continue without admission.
“If it’s not a terribly acute situation, you can’t force someone to be assessed,” said Gaetjens-Oleson. “Somebody has to be highly at risk in order to, for instance, involve the police and get them to a hospital or facility to be assessed.”
NHS offers functional support services in most North Country areas (except Colebrook because of its small size).
If local police receive repeated calls about someone causing a disturbance on Main Street, for example, a representative from NHS could attempt to speak with that person and try to hook them into services, said Gaetjens-Oleson.
“We’ve had success with that,” she said.
In reaching out to those in need, NHS partners with local police departments and regularly works with the Littleton Police Department.
The Process
“We are frequently involved in involuntary emergency admissions through the year that we partake on our own,” said Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith.”When we encounter a situation where we believe somebody’s having a mental health issue and we can demonstrate that they’re a threat to themselves or others, then we would take them into protective custody and bring them to the hospital, where they would be evaluated for an involuntary emergency admission.”
The process can involve a court, but not initially.
An evaluator, such as a physician or mental health practitioner, makes a determination as to whether that person is free to go or is a threat to themselves or others, based on a petition of a witness, an evaluator’s own observations, or by the individual’s own statements and actions.
Under RSA 135, anyone can complete what is called a prayer and complaint and swear to a justice of the peace about a person’s behavior and why they should be an IEA case, said Smith.
“It’s essentially an arrest warrant to pick up somebody who’s a threat to themselves or others,” he said. “That information in the affidavit about their behavior can go back 40 days.”
When someone is admitted to a secured psychiatric receiving facility to properly identify the issue, the state has up to three days to stabilize the individual.
“The goal is to get them stabilized and release them back to their communities, where they can work with the local mental health facility and continue that level of stabilization to help them in a correct path of wellness,” said Smith.
If someone cannot be stabilized within the three days, they are entitled to a hearing where the state must articulate to a judge why the individual cannot be stabilized and remains a threat to themselves or others.
If probable cause is found, the person can then be held for 10 days, after which there is an additional hearing.
A petition can be filed for involuntary commitment if the treatment team, after the 10 days, determines that the person is unable to safely return to their community.
The police process early on involves an officer speaking with the individual voluntarily and encouraging him or her to go with a family member to be evaluated.
“That is the best solution and that is what we try to do before we have to go hands-on and physically take someone into custody,” said Smith.
In recent years, police officers, in Littleton and elsewhere, receive annual training to deal with those having a mental health crisis, and several Littleton officers are trained in crisis intervention.
If Littleton police, for instance, are dealing with someone who is not breaking any laws, but who has a mental health issue and calls to police about that person are likely to continue, they would reach out to the community action team at White Mountain Mental Health, a division of NHS, to try to get face-to-face contact with that person, said Smith.
An incident a month ago is an example.
“The individual thought everyone was hacking into his phone and viewing him through different things in his apartment and thinking smoke detectors were cameras, to the point where he stopped going to work,” said Smith. “”He wasn’t breaking the law and was not a threat to himself, but was going to be at some point. They convinced him to go to the hospital with his uncle and be evaluated. The vast majority of interactions are very successful.”
Each week, LPD makes referrals to White Mountain Mental Health regarding someone having a mental health crisis.
Such a crisis doesn’t have to be someone thinking people are spying on them, but can be someone making a disturbance at 2 a.m. or someone committing simple assault, said Smith.
Further assessment, however, would reveal a person who might be dealing with anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder, he said.
Those mental health issues can be addressed and the person could be diverted from the criminal justice system and instead be enrolled in mental health court, where treatment is available, outcomes are better, and recidivism in mental health courts in Grafton County is a low 17 percent, he said.
Successes, North Country Challenges
Although Smith doesn’t believe cases of mental illness have necessarily increased, the awareness of mental illness has and finding the right course of action has improved.
“Definitely, the spotlight has shown on the crisis,” said Gaetjens-Oleson. “People are more open about coming out, but I think there is still a lot of stigma involved with having mental illness. That can keep people, especially in the North Country, where ‘we like to pull ourselves up from our bootstraps,’ from seeking help. Sometimes people have to get really desperate before they’ll come, and that’s unfortunate because it’s harder. It’s great to come when things start happening when you’re feeling a bit depressed or anxious. Call, get services, and see if you can figure it out before it gets to the point where it feels very overwhelming. Just like with any disease, the longer you wait the more complex it becomes to treat.”
Another challenge in the rural North Country is geography and transportation.
“If somebody has a mental illness and is in the criminal justice system, they have probably lost their license at some point, their lives are a mess, and it’s hard for them to make the appointments for services and hard for them to get from Point A to Point B,” said Smith. “They’re spread out and they might need specialty services.”
Health insurance can also provide insufficient coverage, he said.
But loved ones and family members don’t need to feel powerless, said Gaetjens-Oleson and Smith.
Anyone can fill out an affidavit and swear to a justice of the peace about that person’s condition, said Smith.
“They can bring that paperwork to the police department, and it orders us, like an arrest warrant, to take that person into custody and bring them to the hospital to be evaluated,” he said.
“I think the actual process works, it’s just that people don’t know how to use it,” said Gaetjens-Oleson. “Certainly, we have people call us frequently with concerns. We can guide people and there’s no harm in reaching out and asking. Nothing will happen unless it needs to happen.”
