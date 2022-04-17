LITTLETON — After months of delays, and coming at about the time of the April 8 fire that destroyed the backup pump system, the two big pumps that are part of the Littleton Wastewater Treatment Facility’s primary screw pump replacement project have arrived.
“The first pump arrived on Wednesday last week and the second pump arrived on Wednesday this week,” Doug Damko, director of the Littleton Department of Public Works, said Friday. “Over the next few weeks both pumps will be finished and painted and the mountings prepared to set them in place.”
Supply chain problems delayed delivery of the pumps by months.
“These pumps were scheduled to arrive in late January and manufacturing delays extended their arrival by 2 1/2 months,” said Damko. “These screw pumps work together to lift all wastewater coming into the plant from below the ground level to above grade so that the various stages of treatment can be performed.”
In March 2021, selectmen approved an emergency expenditure of $800,000 from the sewer reserve fund to replace both pumps, which are about 30-years-old and a decade past their estimated lifespan.
In May 2021, after the 50-year-old mechanical bar rack, which filters debris to avoid it getting into the system, had failed, they increased the amount to $1.3 million, using money from the reserve fund that is funded by sewer user fees.
The replacement project remains on track for completion by the end of June.
The wastewater treatment plant off of Meadow Street has a design flow for 1.5 million gallons a day. Its effluent, once treated, is discharged into the Ammonoosuc River.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.