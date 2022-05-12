After House Vote, Landfill Buffer Bill Goes To Governor

A site-specific bill that uses time and units of feet per year as a measure and seeks a proscribed distance between any new landfill and any surface water body based on how fast the groundwater flows between them is heading to the governor’s desk.
On Thursday, the New Hampshire House of Representatives passed House 1454 as amended by the New Hampshire Senate, which passed it on May 5.
“Today, the state’s House of Representatives concurred on a voice vote that its members overwhelmingly supported the compromise Senate amendment to HB 1454 proposed by Senator Erin Hennessey,” said state Rep. Edith Tucker, D-Randolph, the prime sponsor of HB 1454.
She noted Gov. Chris Sununu’s reservations, expressed earlier this week, about the bill.
“Gov. Chris Sununu is concerned that waste disposal fees could rise if the state protects clean water surfaces in lakes, rivers and coastal areas,” said Tucker. “The bipartisan alliance that has worked together does not believe that is true and has asked Granite State citizens to reject this misunderstanding. We’re asking business owners across the state to tell our governor that clean water is essential for many businesses, including craft breweries and tourist resorts. We believe that once he hears from constituents, he will change his mind and be pleased and proud to sign this science-based bill.”
HB 1454, using a hydrology-based setback and formula, was introduced as prohibiting the siting of any new landfill in an area where the groundwater from the landfill could reach the nearest river, tributary, lake, or coastal body within five years of migrating off-site.
The idea, based on laws in other states, is to allow time to determine if any contaminants are leaking from a landfill, and if so, to remedy the problem before the body of any surface water is impacted.
On May 5, Hennessey, a Republican from Littleton and co-sponsor of the bill, offered an amendment to 1454 that cut the five-year seepage velocity to a minimum of two years if a landfill operator were to implement safety measures to prevent a leak from contaminating groundwater, such as installing a third landfill liner or putting in more monitoring wells near a water body.
HB 1454 comes after the failed House Bill 177, which, sparked by the proposed Casella Waste Systems landfill near Forest Lake State Park in Dalton, sought to prohibit any new landfill from being sited within two miles of any state park and was a response to those lawmakers who in 2021 said they wanted to see a less arbitrary and more scientific approach to landfill-water body setbacks.
Helping Tucker write HB 1454 was Dalton resident Adam Finkel, an environmental sciences professor and former director of health standards programs with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
“I’m certainly pleased,” Finkel said Thursday afternoon, after the House vote. “I’d like to think it’s a tribute to the compelling nature of the bill. The opposition was few and vocal, but nobody said with a straight face that 200 feet is acceptable.”
Currently, New Hampshire rules put into place three decades ago, allow a landfill to be located within 200 feet of a waterway.
Critics, though, say a fixed distance doesn’t account for soil, through which groundwater can move quickly, or clay, which slows it.
The groundwater flow by Forest Lake is about 10 feet per day, meaning contaminated groundwater could reach a waterway in three weeks if there were 200 feet between a landfill and the lake, Finkel had calculated previously.
“It was a question of how can that be fixed, a problem that’s plagued the state for decades,” said Finkel. “We tried two years ago with [House Bill] 1319, we tried last year with 177. We’re trying this year with exactly what the skeptics asked for, which was site-specific … I think the bill is even better than it was when it came out of the House.”
Finkel was asked if HB 1454 would effectively prohibit a landfill where Casella is proposing one in Dalton.
“I think they think so,” he said. “They certainly testified to the fact that they can’t possibly meet this groundwater standard because they’ve already tested the speed and they’ve published it all over the place. It’s phenomenally rapid. But I think there’s also an open question about retroactivity. If they really want to insist that this terrible site is a valid place to put a landfill, they can go to court and argue that they are far enough along that this new law shouldn’t apply to them. But I’m just very happy 1454 passed and hope it will be signed because it will certainly affect every nonexistent future landfill forever.”
Thursday’s vote in the House, though, doesn’t mean HB 1454 is a done deal.
Sununu has expressed concerns about signing it into law and said HB 1454 could increase property taxes and make it more difficult to site new landfills.
“I have no idea where he gets that,” said Finkel. “First of all, we don’t need a new landfill for 20 years, but when we need one we’re only going to need one, and if it’s a little harder or a lot harder to site it that doesn’t mean it won’t get sited … We don’t think this bill makes it meaningfully more difficult to site a landfill. It says the minority of ludicrous locations should be screened out. It just so happens we have several active landfills that would have passed this test in the past and we have one application that would not. But that doesn’t mean that its’ truly harder. It means one company picked a truly terrible place and is saying we might have to look elsewhere. Taking the sliver out of the pie still leaves the rest of the pie. There are places in New Hampshire where there’s clay and no water next door.”
When the smoke clears, the hope is that HB 1454 will be signed, he said.
At some point, if made law, Finkel said he’d like to send the bill to the National Conference of State Legislatures as a model.
“There are states that are further along than we are — we’re still weaker than Maine or Vermont or New York — but there are a lot of states that are using the similar 200 feet or half a mile that isn’t scientific,” he said. “This could become a thing. I really hope other states pick up on it.”
