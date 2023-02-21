After Lead Tests, Littleton School District Board Votes To Put Filters On Faucets

LITTLETON — Following state-required tests that found 41 of 62 samples taken from drinking water faucets and fountains at Lakeway Elementary School contained levels of lead above the new state maximum, the Littleton School Board voted to add filtration systems to all faucets that failed test requirements, not just at LES, but in all of the district’s schools.
In a Jan. 31 letter to LES parents, district officials said they had removed access to the affected drinking water faucets and fountains until the problem could be corrected. Some water outlets that tested high were limited to hand-washing only.
During the school board’s meeting on Monday, when the board took up the discussion of the water remediation plan, Dale Prior, operations and technology director for the Littleton School District, said three options were floated during the district’s facilities meeting on Friday.
“We add filtration systems for each of the faucets that tested higher than the allowance, we post the signs as we already have done and leave that as is, or we shut the faucets off completely,” he said.
School board member Greg Cook supported the first option and gave his reasoning.
“I was at a basketball tournament in Woodsville and I went down to use the restroom,” he said. “On their faucet, it says ‘not for drinking,’ but three-quarters of the label was worn off. My fear is if we go to the signage, over time the signs disappear, the signs wear away, and if we don’t keep up with them we are at risk. In my opinion, it’s a $3,000 investment to get filtration on all of our faucets and a $2,000 cost to basically replace every year. That’s $5,000 now and $2,000 going forward that we can budget for. That is far less than any lawsuit or any litigation … I think it’s a small price to pay.”
“It’s the right thing to do,” said school board chairman Matt St. John.
Cook asked if failed lead tests are an issue at the high school and if there are any faucets there that fall in the same category.
“We have ten faucets that failed at the high school,” said Prior.
Cook made the motion to add filtration systems to all faucets that failed the lead-testing requirements in Littleton School District buildings.
It passed unanimously.
“As insignificant as the dollar amount is, it’s a significant issue that we’re concerned about doing the right thing for,” said St. John.
The recent tests are required under New Hampshire House Bill 1421, which lowered the state maximum lead allowance from 15 parts per billion to 5 ppb and requires schools and licensed childcare facilities to test for lead in drinking water three times before July 2024.
