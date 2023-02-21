After Lead Tests, Littleton School District Board Votes To Put Filters On Faucets
LITTLETON — Following state-required tests that found 41 of 62 samples taken from drinking water faucets and fountains at Lakeway Elementary School contained levels of lead above the new state maximum, the Littleton School Board voted to add filtration systems to all faucets that failed test requirements, not just at LES, but in all of the district’s schools.

In a Jan. 31 letter to LES parents, district officials said they had removed access to the affected drinking water faucets and fountains until the problem could be corrected. Some water outlets that tested high were limited to hand-washing only.

