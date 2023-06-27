The Select Board on Monday announced Elizabeth “Libby” Staples as the new Town Administrator.
Staples, a Bethlehem resident, signed a one-year contract (with a 120-day probationary period) and will begin on July 5, ending a three-month search process.
Board members were impressed with Staples’ unique and varied experience.
In government, Staples has served on the Bethlehem Select Board, Planning Board and Master Plan Committee and as deputy treasurer and SAU 35 (Bethlehem, Franconia, Easton, Sugar Hill) as administrative assistant to the superintendent.
In the private sector, Staples received a business degree from UNC-Greensboro in 1996 and most recently worked as executive spa director for the Omni Mount Washington Resort (2008-13), director of Balance Bethlehem Wellness Center & Yoga Studio (2013-17), owner/founder of Time Quest NH (2017-22), and marketing and forecast specialist for Garnet Hill (2022-23).
Staples will work alongside Jenny Monahan, who will be elevated from administrative secretary to executive assistant, reflecting increased responsibilities.
Monahan spoke highly of Staples, saying of the new Town Administrator, “She had the most well-rounded experience for the position, and she’s just incredibly likable. I’m really excited, I think she’ll do a good job.”
Staples has shown the ability to manage a large staff and juggle multiple responsibilities.
Immediately after college, she managed a staff of 40 at the Grey Dog Coffee House in New York City. Before she arrived in New Hampshire, she worked in a five-star hotel (where she oversaw scheduling, bookkeeping, hiring and employee incentive programs). She helped create a concert series (where she booked artists, made travel arrangements, and oversaw production and marketing). In her role at Omni Mount Washington, she opened, directed and assisted in developing a state-of-the-art, 25,000-square-foot health and spa facility; she was responsible for marketing, budgeting, staffing, and directing daily operations with a team that in her five-year tenure grew to 40 associates.
She was also a Woodland Community School director.
Staples was one of eight applicants and two finalists. She replaces interim Town Administrator Sharon Penney, who began on Jan. 9 following the resignation of predecessor Kim Cowles, who resigned over a pay dispute.
Said Selectman Eric Meth, “I think we have a good team going forward.”
