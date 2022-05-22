LISBON — Principal Jacqueline Daniels has served more than three decades as a teacher and administrator at Lisbon Regional School.
Now, she is saying goodbye.
Daniels, 55, announced her retirement this month after a 32-year career at LRS. Her resignation was accepted by the school board earlier this month. It is effective June 30.
“It was a hard decision,” she said. “But it was time.”
A fixture at Lisbon Regional, Daniels was an elementary teacher for 26 years and the principal for seven.
Her entire career was spent at the small school, where graduating classes typically number 30 or less.
She never considered moving to a larger district, preferring the tight-knit, family atmosphere that LRS provided.
“When you’re here you really do become part of the family,” she said, noting, “you hear of other people that went somewhere else, and some of them come back and say ‘The grass isn’t always greener.’ This is really a fabulous school.”
CAREER PATH
Daniels found her calling in an unusual place: The stable.
Raised in Bethlehem, she grew up around horses. By the time she was an upperclassman at Profile School, she led riding lessons. Equestrian instruction sparked an interest in education.
“I found that I enjoyed teaching,” she said.
Hired out of Plymouth State University, Daniels began at Lisbon Regional in 1989.
Because LRS is K-12, Daniels watched students progress from their first day of Kindergarten through high school graduation, including her daughters, Rebecca (Class of 2014), and Samantha (2016).
She instructed every level of elementary school (except first grade) and was a positive influence on generations of Lisbon youth.
“I taught kids of kids that I had as Kindergarteners,” she said.
CHALLENGES
Through Plymouth State University she earned a BA in Elementary Education in 1989, a MA in Curriculum and Instruction in 1999, and CAGS degree with principal certification in 2009.
She took over as principal in 2015 and guided Lisbon Regional through budget challenges and the pandemic.
She credited the school staff, students and community for rising to the challenge of COVID-19.
She said teachers doubled-down during the outbreak, continuing to work with students despite profound challenges.
“We’re a team here. Many of us have been here for our entire careers,” she said. “I think everyone cares and they obviously aren’t in education for the money. They really are in it because they care about kids and want them to be successful. We all take pride in that.”
Her successor will face continued challenges to education funding.
With less state and federal aid, the burden for school spending has been shifted to local taxpayers.
However, she was encouraged by the success of the school’s internship and Running Start programs.
Through Running Start, offered through the Community College System of New Hampshire, she said, “we have high school seniors leaving here with as many as 39 college credits. I think that’s absolutely amazing. Lots of our seniors are going to college as second semester freshmen and sophomores. They can knock a whole year off of college.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Four candidates have applied for the principal’s job and the school board will begin interviews this week. The position will remain posted until it is filled.
Meanwhile, Daniels looks forward to a less demanding lifestyle. Being the school principal is a 24-hour-a-day, seven-days-a-week, 365-days-a-year job, she said.
“The way I do it, you’re answering emails from 5 a.m. in the morning to 10 p.m. at night. You’re coming down to check an alarm activation at 3 a.m. You’re going to all the home games, concerts and school events,” she said.
She had originally planned to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, but those plans were accelerated by the birth of her first grandchild, a newborn named Brianna.
Her husband, Ed, is already retired. Like him, she expects to stay busy somehow, perhaps working a five-day-a-week job with fixed hours.
School Board member Arthur Boutin lauded Daniels for her leadership during difficult times.
“She’s been nothing but supportive and wonderful and hard working and as dedicated as they come,” he said. “She honestly cares about the school and the students.”
“Her retirement is well deserved.”
