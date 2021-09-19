After Staffing Challenges, Two New Officers Join Lisbon PD

After nearly a year of staffing challenges at the Lisbon Police Department, two new officers have been hired.
It wasn’t easy reaching that point, said Lisbon Police Chief Benjamin Bailey, who on Friday spoke of the challenges small police departments are facing in finding officer candidates.
Hired in August was Daniel Beck, a six-year corrections officer at the Grafton County House of Corrections, who is currently attending the police academy in Concord, with a graduation date of Dec. 17.
And from voter approval of a March 2021 town meeting warrant article asking for $74,000 to fund a full-time officer position for nine months for the rest of the year ($39,000 salary, $24,000 insurance, and $11,700 in retirement benefits), Laura Redmond, who has been a full-time certified sheriff’s deputy in Orange County, begins her first day as a Lisbon police officer on Oct. 17 after being extended a conditional employment offer.
Both will need to complete their field training program requirement.
The two additions make for a total of four full-time officers, who include Bailey and Lisbon Police Sgt. Derek Sullivan, who served as interim police chief of Haverhill and was promoted to Lisbon police sergeant in March after working as a Haverhill police officer for eight years.
“We are expecting to be at full staff and back to normal, so to speak, some time in January or February 2022, “said Bailey.
In order to get the fourth full-time officer position, the department had to remove the salaries for the four part-time officers it has had.
“The part-time officers will only be used for event coverage or details,” he said.
Bailey described the staffing challenges at the Lisbon Police Department and other small departments.
“It’s been a rat race for everybody,” he said. “People are either retiring and there’s not a whole lot of people trying to get into the job.”
Bailey’s second officer in charge had been Todd Eck, who did prosecutorial services for Lisbon and who was recently hired as police chief of Bath.
“There’s a lot going on,” said Bailey. “It’s hard to maintain your staffing levels and make headway when there are many retirements and people moving into different careers because they find it’s not really for them, or they’re going to different departments because of a little bit better pay. I have a good feeling with what we’ve got here and I look forward to getting fully staffed and being able to proceed with how I see the Lisbon Police moving forward.”
That vision includes more proactive policing and having more time to conduct full investigations, he said.
It will also allow Bailey and Sullivan to step back from the point of burnout.
“With Sgt. Sullivan and I, our overtime budget is pretty much shot, just because we were both working at half staff for nine months,” said Bailey. “It’s been a long year and I’m tired, and I know he’s tired. When duty calls you have to respond, that’s part of the deal. We are looking forward to having a couple more hands and eyes out there to help with covering calls and providing the service to Lisbon that it requires and deserves.”
New Hampshire State Police are on call to help out, but they, too, have been short-staffed, he said.
“All the departments in this area and the whole state are trying to work together the best they can to keep the peace,” said Bailey. “I look forward to a full staff because then we can progress those more in-depth investigations, felony-level investigations, and follow-ups for the county attorney’s office. It’s a good thing; it’s been a long time coming, and I’m excited to start making some headway and see where things are normally.”
In 2019, Lisbon police made around 60 arrests, in 2020 around 50, and this year so far it’s in the 30s.
In 2019, there were 116 investigations, in 2020 there were 149, and so far in 2021 there are 145, he said.
“I anticipate that number will be going up when I have two more people because they will also be generating investigations, which is the proactive patrol and really the goal to mitigate crimes, like drug enforcement and DUI enforcement out on the road,” he said.
In Lisbon, there are currently about 20 felony cases pending.
“It seems like once a month at least we will get an additional felony-level case, whether it’s an aggravated sex assault or financial abuse of an elder or theft of services,” said Bailey. “There’s a lot of stuff going on here that requires a lot of attention.”
He said he expects the number of felony and misdemeanor cases to rise in the future as more people move to the area to escape the more metropolitan areas, thus making for another challenge — a small ratio of officers to a large number of cases.
“I have a feeling that with retirements and people getting out of law enforcement, it will get bigger and disproportionate from where it should be due to the increase in people coming here and the call volumes versus the staffing levels,” said Bailey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.