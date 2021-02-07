The Lisbon Regional School Board was told it might be coming — a petitioned article to cut the budget.
It arrived, and with the signatures of 58 Lisbon Regional School voters.
The article comes after a local school rate jump of $3, from $17 in 2019 to $20.03 in 2020.
On Jan. 13, school board members explained the reason for the increase to some angry residents.
The spike stemmed from money being returned to the school by the New Hampshire Department of Education, a one-time payment of $390,000 following the state reversing its decision to phase out the amount of state adequacy aid to public schools by 4 percent per year during a 25-year period.
Lisbon’s $390,000 payment totals several years of receiving reduced aid in that amount.
The problem arose, LRS Board Chairman Owen Clark told residents last month, when the former White Mountains School District SAU 35 superintendent and former district business manager recommended putting the full amount into the buildings and grounds capital reserve fund to pay for future projects without impacting the tax rate.
The school board then drafted a warrant article with the full dollar amount and stating the money would be used for future projects without anything being raised by taxation.
But what the school board discovered afterward is that even though the state owed LRS that money, the state counted it as an appropriation through the warrant article, and because the state paid the money, it reduced the amount of adequacy aid, Clark explained in January.
“They penalized us for keeping it, and in our mind, it was not an appropriation,” he said. “We didn’t know it was coming. It was a surprise for us just as it was for the rest of the town. Something that was supposed to be a payment from the state has turned into us raising taxes and we’re still trying to understand why.”
Some residents at the Jan. 13 school board meeting said “we want our 390 back” and “you have a bunch of angry people.”
“I’m just wondering how we are going to get our money back,” resident, Robert Moore said at the meeting, when he suggested a warrant article to cut the budget by an amount that would reimburse taxpayers for the $390,000.
The petitioned article was in the SAU 35 office in Littleton this week.
It asks to see if the district will vote to reduce the total appropriation for the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget, which goes into effect on July 1, equal to approximately 10 percent less than the warrant article for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
The article seeks to cap the total 2021-2022 appropriation at no more than $6,420,820 for the support of schools, the payment of salaries, for building trust funds, and for the payment of the school district’s statutory obligations.
If the article passes, the petitioners say the district must follow the general allocation of the 2021-2022 appropriation as proposed or as may be modified in the overall warrant, but the district can use its lawful discretion in allocating any reduction in the appropriation that might result from the article.
