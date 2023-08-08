After several years and $500,000 raised without taxpayer impact, the town of Bethlehem has completed a total 200-kilowatt municipal solar array project that, in terms of scope, is among the first of its kind in the region and is expected to provide clean energy and substantial savings for years to come.
The project — which involves solar panels on the roofs of the highway garage and public library and a large array at the ball field behind Bethlehem Elementary School to power the garage, library, school, town hall, and streetlights — began in 2020 under the leadership of the Bethlehem Energy Commission and was approved by voters at the 2021 town meeting.
Completed last week was the last piece, the solar panel array behind the elementary school, which is now in operation.
“What we decided to do from a high level is try to offset all of the electricity used by the town, the municipal and taxpayer-supported loads, with clean energy,” David Van Houten, chairman of the Energy Commission, said Tuesday. “We thought if we could put enough solar in to do that, we would be doing something good for the environment and saving everyone a bunch of money. It’s been three years in the making, and it’s finally turned on.”
The project began with a $165,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant and the Select Board using $150,000 from the town’s unassigned fund balance, well north of $1 million.
The board then set aside $60,000 in American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funding to use as a challenge match.
The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation found several donors to match the $60,000.
“We were $65,000 short and went back to the Charitable Foundation and said, you do you have someone who wants to help finish this off, and they had someone,” said Van Houten. “We raised $500,000 without raising anyone’s taxes to pay for this project.”
The array on the library roof is designed to suit the needs of the library and the array on the highway garage covers everything the garage needs and more.
The array behind the elementary school satisfies the school’s electricity load and produces more.
“We added up all of the electricity we are using at the town hall, the pool, the highway garage, the elementary school, the streetlights, everything we could think of, and came up with a number of how much we’re using,” said Van Houten. “The town hall didn’t have a good enough roof to put solar on it, so we didn’t bother doing anything on that. And you can’t put solar on a streetlight. So what we did is overbuild. The array behind the elementary school is bigger than what the school needs, so the extra is meant to offset the town hall, streetlights, pool, and other things like that.”
Net metering, which determines the flow of electricity in both directions, including from a renewable energy source back to the grid, will make for the savings.
“Let’s say it’s a sunny day, and the array is generating electricity behind the school,” said Van Houten. “It’s offsetting everything, so we’re getting a huge benefit. However, when you’re generating on a sunny day in summer when they’re hardly using anything and you’re sending all that back to the grid, you get a lower rate, so we’re only going to find out after we’ve been through this for a couple of years.”
Some recent bills, though, show significant savings.
“The library’s electric bill went from $200 a month to $20 a month, and recently we got a bill for the highway garage for nothing,” he said. “I would expect that once things get cranking, we will be seeing some huge savings. The elementary school is using $20,000 a year in electricity and we should be cutting that way down.”
Before the municipal solar array was approved, Profile School voters gave the green light to a solar array for their school that will provide nearly all of its electricity needs.
For other town properties in Bethlehem, more solar panels are planned.
On Tuesday evening, a contract was expected to be signed to install a solar array at the Bethlehem Village District’s wastewater treatment plant (paid for with a $250,000 grant and a tax credit, leaving $120,000 to be funded by the district) that is expected to save $500,000 or more in electricity costs during 25 years of operation.
“We haven’t done everything” said Van Houten. “There is the wastewater treatment plan and also the drinking water plant that are part of municipal loads. Once we get those done then we will have all of the town’s municipal loads covered and I think we’ll probably be the first in the state to do that.”
The wastewater treatment plant has an electricity bill of about $30,000 annually, and the new solar array will offset everything at the plant, he said.
