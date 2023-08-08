After several years and $500,000 raised without taxpayer impact, the town of Bethlehem has completed a total 200-kilowatt municipal solar array project that, in terms of scope, is among the first of its kind in the region and is expected to provide clean energy and substantial savings for years to come.

The project — which involves solar panels on the roofs of the highway garage and public library and a large array at the ball field behind Bethlehem Elementary School to power the garage, library, school, town hall, and streetlights — began in 2020 under the leadership of the Bethlehem Energy Commission and was approved by voters at the 2021 town meeting.

