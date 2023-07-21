After Years Of Deficiencies, Audit Gives High Marks; New Manager Sought For Opera House

LITTLETON — After a few years of deficiencies in financial reporting, bookkeeping and some delayed annual audits under the previous town administration, Littleton’s 2022 audit has earned high marks, the town’s independent auditor said during Monday’s Select Board meeting.
Some key points highlighted by Cory Philbrick, Littleton’s auditor with the Manchester-based Vachon and Clukay Co., were no significant findings and the town’s reserves having grown from about $500,000 in 2020 to $2.5 million in 2022.
In addition, Littleton in 2021 and 2022 came under budget and returned more than $1 million to taxpayers, and the Select Board can use a portion of the $2.5 million in reserves to again buy down the 2023-2024 tax rate and possibly purchase capital items, which would reduce the number of warrant articles.
“There were only three material audit adjustments this year, which is really good,” said Philbrick.
In the independent auditor’s reports on Littleton’s internal controls and financial statements, Philbrick, who has been conducting the state-required annual audits for Littleton for the better part of a decade, said no deficiencies or material weaknesses were identified.
He also said there have been no difficulties in working with and obtaining documents and timely answers to questions from Town Manager Jim Gleason and Town Finance Director Lori Bolasevich.
Regarding financial statements, he said Vachon’s “unmodified opinion” is essentially the highest an auditor can give and says all financial statements are in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles.
Philbrick noted that the town’s $2.5 million in reserves is 10.5 percent of the town’s total gross appropriation (which includes county and school) and that the recommended fund balance is 5 to 17 percent.
“It’s a great trend that you’ve had,” he said. “Not five years ago, you weren’t even at the 5 percent. We were talking .5 percent … You’ve done a really good job getting up to the middle of the range for where you want to be for a municipality your size.”
The town also had positive revenues of about $860,000 over the original estimate for 2022 and it spent less, across a number of departments, than what was originally budgeted, said Philbrick.
One Vachon and Clukay management recommendation involves the welfare support payments, a process that has involved some welfare forms being completed in their entirety and others not, leading to that particular level of documentation being not as strong as other town payments, said Philbrick.
“It’s something you might want to tighten up,” he said.
Gleason said the town is addressing the welfare documentation and will inform Vachon of the changes, especially if it’s a matter of using the right form.
From 2017 to 2020, the auditor had cited deficiencies in financial reporting, some unreconciled accounts and internal control weaknesses in areas that included credit cards, debt management, general ledger maintenance and cash reconciliation before Gleason and Bolasevich were hired for their respective roles.
While there were deficiencies during those years, no money was missing, and no fraud was found.
Last year, Philbrick said the 2021 audit showed a marked improvement over the 2020 and 2019 audits.
By June 30, 2023, with six months remaining in the year, the town is 6.13 percent under budget.
Littleton Opera House
After nearly three years of serving as manager for the Littleton Opera House and in a new role as cultural arts coordinator, Adam Reczek is stepping down to take an opportunity elsewhere.
Reczek spearheaded the First Friday summer music and arts events for June, July, and August that were born of the COVID era and remain popular today.
“His last day with us will be the First Friday of Aug. 4,” said Gleason. “It’s been an unbelievable opportunity to work with him and I really appreciate what he’s done. He was hired as the opera house manager, but expanded that to involve cultural arts that wasn’t there. He will be very difficult to replace.”
Select Board member Linda MacNeil said Reczek set the bar high.
“The thing that most impressed me any time I’ve been around Adam is his enthusiasm for the events he’s created and put on,” she said. “There are people who come from out of town for every one of your First Fridays and the first thing out of their mouths is how much they enjoy it. It’s fun to be in Littleton on Friday nights.”
Reczek will remain a Littleton resident and is taking a remote job opportunity, said Gleason.
The process of looking at options and choosing Reczek’s successor will begin, he said.
“I’ve been approached by some entities and so we’ll have discussions similar to what were held in the past,” said Gleason.
Public Restrooms
Following a discussion several months ago, Select Board member Carrie Gendreau brought up the issue of the lack of public restrooms in a downtown busy with residents and tourists.
She suggested putting together a group, including retailers, to look into the issue, which she said is not going away.
Gleason said the town would look at nearly $5,000 monthly to rent Americans With Disabilities-compliant restrooms, which would probably take up a few parking spaces.
In addition to the cost would be the restroom maintenance, he said.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” said Gleason. “And if we don’t rent and we build, it still comes down to cost and the issues that the [police] chief and I brought up over time about the constant public nuisance you have and the fact that we would have to have dedicated staff or a contractor monitoring them on a regular basis and cleaning them.”
Some directors of the Littleton Community House, who are seeking a large federal grant to renovate the Carriage House behind the community center, might be interested in putting a restroom facility in the Carriage House, said Gendreau.
The location could pose a challenge, though, because it’s uphill for those with disabilities, she said.
Selectman Roger Emerson said it might also be difficult for tour buses to turn around in the parking lot, depending on how many vehicles are in the lot.
“But there may be some hope on the radar,” said Gendreau.
