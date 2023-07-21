After Years Of Deficiencies, Audit Gives High Marks; New Manager Sought For Opera House
Buy Now

Littleton Opera House Manager Adam Reczek on Tuesday clarified a town meeting warrant article seeking to eliminate the Opera House Commission. The article, he said, would not eliminate opera house management. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — After a few years of deficiencies in financial reporting, bookkeeping and some delayed annual audits under the previous town administration, Littleton’s 2022 audit has earned high marks, the town’s independent auditor said during Monday’s Select Board meeting.

Some key points highlighted by Cory Philbrick, Littleton’s auditor with the Manchester-based Vachon and Clukay Co., were no significant findings and the town’s reserves having grown from about $500,000 in 2020 to $2.5 million in 2022.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments