AG: Anonymous Mailer Violates Political Advertising Law

HAVERHILL — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office is investigating political mailers in Haverhill.
The mailers opposing petition Articles 10 and 11 — to direct $687,600 in town funds to Woodsville Fire and Highway — were unsigned in violation of state political advertising law.
In a statement, the AG’s office wrote, “The mailer does not identify the party responsible for sending the mailer but uses a United States Postal permit from Manchester, New Hampshire. The Election Law Unit is investigating this matter and has determined that the Postal permit belongs to Spectrum Printing. As of this time, we have requested Spectrum Printing disclose the name of the party that paid for the mailer and are awaiting a response.”
The statement was released at 4 p.m. Friday.
Representatives from the AGs office were unavailable for further comment.
The mailers read in part, “Haverhill Taxpayers Pick Up Woodsville’s Tab and It’s NOT FAIR!”
It continues, “While Woodsville Commissioners get back a majority of property tax dollars to spend on flowers and shiny new fire trucks, Haverhill Taxpayers pay for Woodsville’s share of essential services — roads, ambulance, police, fire, and welfare.
“In the last six years, Haverhill has paid $2.8 million of Woodsville’s share of property taxes. It must stop.”
“It’s time for Woodsville to pay its fair share instead of the hardworking families of Haverhill continuing to pay more.”
Woodsville officials could not be reached for comment.
Haverhill Town Meeting will occur at Haverhill Cooperative Middle School at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
The two non-binding warrant articles submitted by petition would deliver $207,486 in town funds for Woodsville Fire and $480,105 for Woodsville Highway.
Last month, the Select Board voted not to recommend as written either funding request.
They opposed the Woodsville Fire article 2-1-1 (Katie Williams and Kevin Knapp against, Michael Graham in favor, Steve Robbins abstained) and the highway article 3-1 (Williams, Knapp and Robbins against, Graham in favor).
It is 12 percent more than the precinct sought last year and 50 percent higher than they received.
The projected tax impacts are $1.15 per $1,000 for the Woodsville Highway funding article and 50 cents for the WFD funding article.
If the proposed budget and all warrant articles pass, Haverhill’s municipal tax rate will increase by 30 percent to $8.20.
Last year, Town Meeting narrowly approved two petition articles to reinstate town funding for Woodsville Fire and Highway, totaling nearly $450,000.
Voters did so despite multiple legal opinions that the petition articles were illegal and violated municipal finance law.
Ultimately, a slim majority believed Woodsville’s argument: Concord lawmakers had not quashed town-to-precinct funding but reverted the matter to local control (through annual Town Meeting appropriations).
However, DRA overturned the Town Meeting approval of the petition articles, ruling that one municipal entity (Town of Haverhill) cannot make appropriations for another municipal entity (Woodsville Precinct) unless allowed by special legislation.
Woodsville has contested the DRA decision. The matter is now before the state Supreme Court.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has announced investigations of nine political advertising law violations statewide.
The others are as follows:
— In Amherst, a website was created by anonymous residents to endorse town and school candidates and oppose warrant articles. The person responsible was contacted and will update the website to include their name.
— In Epping, an anonymous organization issued a mailer and created a website to endorse candidates and oppose warrant articles. The person responsible was contacted and will update the website to include his name.
— In Wilton and Lyndeborough, a mailer supporting school board candidates did not identify the sender. The candidates confirmed they sent the mailer and were instructed to follow the law for future campaign materials.
— In Raymond, an anonymous website was created to endorse town and school candidates and oppose warrant articles. The person responsible was contacted and updated the website to include their name.
— In Thornton, an unidentified citizens group was responsible for a website and signage in opposition to tax hikes. Those responsible were identified and the website and signage were corrected and made compliant with state law.
— In Newfields, an unidentified party created a website and posted signage in opposition to a Select Board candidate. Those responsible will update the website and signs to include identifying information.
— In Hollis, an unknown party sent mailers in opposition to a warrant article. Those responsible will include an email address on future campaign flyers, banners and other materials.
— In Milford, an unknown entity published a website to endorse candidates and warrant articles. The person responsible will update the website and signage to include their name.
