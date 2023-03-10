AG: Anonymous Mailer Violates Political Advertising Law
The New Hampshire Attorney General's office says a mailer opposing two petition articles is a violation of state political advertising law. (Facebook photo)

HAVERHILL — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office is investigating political mailers in Haverhill.

The mailers opposing petition Articles 10 and 11 — to direct $687,600 in town funds to Woodsville Fire and Highway — were unsigned in violation of state political advertising law.

