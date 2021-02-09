AG Cites Cleanup At Craftsbury Farm As Environmental Success Story

CRAFTSBURY — Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said Tuesday that a court-ordered penalty of $24,000 for water quality violations at a Craftsbury dairy farm is one of his successful efforts to protect Vermont’s environment.
Nelson Farms and Douglas Nelson Jr. agreed in a 2019 settlement in Orleans Superior Court Civil Division in Newport City to pay $60,000 in civil penalties and clean up leaks discharges into local waters at the farm known as Chip’s Place.
In December, after the pandemic ravaged the dairy industry, the court reduced the actual payment to $24,000 and gave the farm owners more time to pay it.
Donovan cited other successes including a settlement with the Chittenden Solid Waste District over unpermitted disposal of recyclable processed glass in Williston that includes a $400,000 penalty.
Donovan also cited a successful court challenge over the Trump Administration’s effort to replace a Clean Power Plan to relax restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, along with other state and federal cases.
Nelson Farms Case
On Aug. 1, 2017, the AG sued Nelson Farms and Nelson Jr. in Orleans Superior Court on behalf of the Agency of Natural Resources and the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, claiming water quality violations at Chip’s Place on Black River Road, according to court documents.
In an order issued Nov. 14, 2019, Judge A. Gregory Rainville ordered Nelson Farms to pay the initial amount of $60,000 in eight payments of $7,500 beginning in early 2020 and ending in October 2021.
Rainville ordered the farm to permanently eliminate silage leakage which was discharging into the nearby Black River, Mud Pond and a tributary to the pond, and submit a plan to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.
He also told the farm owners to prevent runoff from a manure and bedding pile and the barn yard itself, clean up the milkhouse waste pond, and get state approval for all animal access to the tributary to Mud Pond.
Nelson Farms, Inc. has performed the corrective actions at the farm to address the water quality violations, Donovan stated.
The farm owners filed documents during the pandemic showing an inability to pay the full penalty of $60,000.
On Dec. 10, 2020, Rainville stated that the farm owners couldn’t fulfill the original order. The judge left the formal penalty on the books, but forgave $36,000.
The judge ordered that Nelson Farms pay $24,000 in installments of $3,000 every three months, documents show.
