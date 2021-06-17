AG: Mask Mandates Found Constitutional In Other States

NEWPORT CITY — State supreme courts across the U.S. said that emergency laws tapped by governors during the COVID-19 pandemic were constitutional, and that goes for Vermont’s laws as well, says Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan.
Donovan makes that argument in a legal brief filed by Vermont Deputy Solicitor General Rachel Smith in Orleans Superior Court civil division in the case against former Newport City business owner, Andre Desautels.
Desautels is facing penalties for operating his Main Street print shop without following the state’s mask mandate and other business protocols issued last year by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott. Scott lifted the mandates this week.
Donovan sued Desautels. Desautels, who has since moved his print shop to Derby, lost his UPS franchise on Feb. 17 and the bulk of his business.
Judge Mary Miles Teachout ordered Desautels to comply with the mask mandate. She also refused to redo the trial. But she was willing to hear more legal arguments about court rulings in other states to see if they had any bearing on this case.
Desautels faces a hearing on June 24 on whether he should pay financial damages.
The new legal arguments in the case were filed in Orleans Superior Court in May and early June.
“The decisions of courts around the country underscore the constitutionality of Vermont’s emergency management statutes,” Smith wrote for the AG.
“Courts around the country have found their states’ emergency management statutes constitutional,” Smith wrote, pointing to rulings in California, Connecticut, Kentucky and Massachusetts.
Smith noted that in Michigan, where the supreme court struck down the emergency management statute by a narrow margin, the majority did not respect that court’s own precedents.
“As this court has previously held, and as the Vermont Supreme Court’s precedent and decisions from courts around the country show, the emergency management statutes are constitutional.”
Smith wrote that the Vermont Constitution’s separation of powers requirement is a “relatively forgiving standard” that allows overlapping of powers.
The emergency management statute covers “all-hazards events” from floods and terrorist attacks to pandemics which “require swift actions to save lives,” Smith wrote.
In response, Kaplan on behalf of Desautels asked the judge to consider the law, not politics.
“This Court must resist the pernicious influence of outside forces which have the potential to create great pressure on the Court to ratify the extreme actions which have been taken by the executive branch of Government in reaction to COVID-19 in order to avoid the practical and political consequences of declaring the whole undertaking illegal,” Kaplan wrote.
He cited a U.S. Supreme Court decision that he called “odious” in arguing that political pressure creates “destructive legacies which tarnish the integrity and respect of the judicial branch of government.
“The law in this case is clear. The executive branch of government may not be granted the authority to both make and enforce laws. Even under the … modern standard of agency rulemaking which has been upheld as not violative of the separations of powers constitutional protection of individual liberty, the Emergency Management Statutes go too far because they permit what has been done in this instance.
“In response to COVID-19, the governor has declared massive and unprecedented power for himself and there is no oversight or check on this power aside from the Governor’s own good intentions. This is not constitutional and the Court must declare it so,” Kaplan argued.
The judge is now expected to hand down a decision on whether to affirm or change her original ruling that found Desautels violated the mask mandate.
The damages hearing is set for June 24.
