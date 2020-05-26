AG’s Office To Take Action Against Race Track

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office will take action against a North Country race track later this week, according to Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday.
Riverside Speedway in Groveton ignored repeated warnings and opened to spectators Saturday in defiance of state orders, which prohibit gatherings of 10 or more.
The track could be fined up to $20,000, according to an attorney general’s office memorandum.
“The track owner in Groveton was warned repeatedly to not hold an event where there would be a large gathering or social distancing could be challenging,” Sununu said. “It was definitely against the stay-at-home order that we had put into place.”
According to reports, track owner Mike Humphrey disregarded a written warning from Northumberland Police Chief Peter Pelletier as well as opposition from the attorney general’s office. Estimated attendance was “a couple hundred.” Signs posted on the road to the speedway read “COVID-19 race track warning/no public spectators allowed” but law enforcement took no action.
Humphrey declined comment but previously said the 55-year-old track, which he and his brother Richard purchased last fall, could shut down permanently without racing revenue.
“We’re really, really in trouble right now,” he said.
Representatives of the attorney general’s office could not be reached.
In mid-March, Sununu issued emergency orders to slow the spread of coronavirus and said violations have been “few and far between.” Those orders closed non-essential businesses and limited gatherings, among other things.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Sununu urged New Hampshire businesses to keep complying with the rules in the interest of public health — despite the financial hardships.
“The issue does not simply revolve around one race track in the North Country,” Sununu said. “Every small business in the state is likely at risk economically of closing their doors. Everyone is making sacrifices, everybody, whether you’re a small hotel owner, whether you’re a small race track, whether you’re a small restaurant. All those businesses are at very severe risk.”
For the past month Sununu has slowly re-opened the economy.
He acknowledged many businesses were “barely scraping by” following a spring downturn which saw record unemployment.
Shared sacrifice will be necessary for the state to bring down coronavirus rates and continue to re-open, he said.
“It’s not just a couple dozen or a couple hundred, but thousands of businesses across the state are at risk of shutting their doors if they haven’t already. We are very, very aware of that which is why we are trying to move as quickly as possible,” Sununu said. “But let’s also remember that we still have a lot of COVID cases in the state [1,467 active]. That’s a lot.”
“It’s a very tough ask of individuals, I know,” said Sununu, the former CEO of Waterville Valley Resort. “My former business was hotels, restaurants and tourism in the North Country. I get it, I absolutely get it. Every one of those businesses is at risk all across the state. So believe me, it’s hard and it’s what’s kept me up many sleepless nights over the past couple months.”
“We just need folks to have some more patience, to hold on. We know it’s asking a lot but we are all in this together.”
