Agreement Close On Demolition of Kennametal Building

The owners of the former Kennametal plant in downtown Lyndonville are close to an agreement to tear down the long-vacant building.
That’s according to emails obtained by the Caledonian-Record between state, town, company and Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA) officials.
“Bosch, the property owner, and Kennametal, the building owner, are finalizing an agreement to demo the building,” wrote Richard Spiese of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation in a May 27 email. “Once that work is completed Bosch will have their contractor complete a Corrective Action Plan to remediate the property for potential future reuse.”
Seven Years…
Spiese’s email was sent seven years after the plant closed costing the community 80 local manufacturing jobs and less than a month after Lyndon Planning Commissioner Curtis Carpenter said the property owners could be doing more to help redevelop the site and proposed a local “anti-mothballing” ordinance aimed at the owners of contaminated former manufacturing sites such as the Kennametal plant.
The email was sent to NVDA officials David Snedeker and Annie McLean and Kennametal’s Corporate Real Estate Manager Stavros Bourgis and forwarded to other local officials such as Lyndon Municipal Administrator Justin Smith.
“This is somewhat of a change in direction,” replied Smith who forwarded the email to Select Board Chairman Chris Thompson and Lyndonville Board of Trustees Chair Sue Mills. “Looks like they are making plans to tear the Kennametal building down at this point.”
Snedeker, who is NVDA’s Executive Director, said Wednesday he has been trying to get an update on the talks and what the timeline might be for the demolition of the building.
“I’m trying to find out, but no response yet,” said Snedeker in an email response to questions.
Investors?
McLean was planning director and zoning administrator for the Town of Lyndon until she resigned in December of 2020 to take a new job at NVDA.
Another email chain, between McLean to Bourgis on Nov. 2, 2020, suggested that there were investors interested in re-developing the Kennametal site once the environmental issues are resolved.
“The Town of Lyndon and the Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA) have received multiple inquiries from individuals and groups interested in purchasing the Kennametal Building/Bosch site,” wrote McLean to Bourgis. “There are several groups that have expressed interest in the site and the Town is interested in working with both Bosch and Kennametal to create a feasible path forward for any one of these investors…Again, several potential investors have expressed interest, each with varying plans. Most have not pursued this site beyond a cursory look due to the assumed environmental issues and complications with two different building/property owners…”
Environmental Concerns
Carpenter has suggested that the lack of re-development of the so-called “Tap & Die” building over the years was due to environmental liability concerns by the property owners.
“That it is cheaper and less risky to simply ‘mothball’ the property, than attempt to sell it or restore it to productive use,” wrote Carpenter in an email shared with his fellow commissioners in May.
Carpenter also sent the email to McLean at NVDA who responded with some background information.
“In the past Bosch has been hesitant to work with potential buyers, citing the uncertainty of the remediation work that is underway,” said McLean in her response. “Additionally, Kennametal has been hesitant to provide access to their records or allow access to the building for environmental assessment without a purchase and sale agreement in place … Bosch is the party liable for any and all contamination …”
McLean also said Bosch has been working with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation over the years to implement a corrective action plan for the known contaminants at the facility, but the initial plan did not work as expected and a new plan is now needed.
The landmark manufacturing facility was the site of a machine tool plant since 1930 before Kennametal closed it.
