LITTLETON — As community leaders seek ways to ease the area’s shortage of housing units, the Littleton Industrial Development Corp. and Affordable Housing, Education and Development Inc. are partnering for a potential workforce housing development in the Littleton Industrial Park.
During their meeting on Monday, the Select Board voted 3-0 for the town to become the responsible entity for the environmental studies needed for a proposed road extension on land behind the Littleton Transfer Station.
“The purpose of the road is to open the park up to two things — future development and also residential development,” said Town Manager Jim Gleason. “I think LIDC has recognized the need to be involved in the housing market in order to benefit not only the existing businesses, but even to attract additional businesses to the area. We all know there’s a housing crisis in Littleton, like many other areas.”
AHEAD is the recipient of a Congressionally Directed Spending award.
“It has to be spent in Littleton on a road, essentially, that could one day go to housing,” Chad Stearns, the president of LIDC’s board of directors, said Wednesday. “The former [AHEAD] executive director, Mike Claflin, reached out to us to see if it might be something to look at.”
LIDC has 115 acres in the industrial park that can be developed as well as another 42 developable acres, which several years ago was sold by the town to LIDC for $1.
LIDC is currently working on Phase IV industrial park expansion and on its second Northern Border Regional Commission grant to extend the road to the previously town-owned land, which will be developed for business during the next 20 years.
With the environmental and other studies yet to be completed, it’s currently undetermined exactly where the housing development would go on the parcels or how large it would be.
“Obviously, we are not going to put it in the middle of industrial development,” said Stearns. “It would be off to a side somewhere.”
LIDC is cognizant of the area’s housing shortage and housing needs and has worked through the years with various entities to improve the situation, he said.
AHEAD is also committed to continuing to be a good neighbor to residents abutting the industrial park, said Stearns.
If nothing comes of the housing development in the industrial park, there are no penalties or paybacks of any sort, he said.
The project is still in its early and exploratory phase, said Stearns.
“If it can be good for the town, we can go from there,” he said.
In the North Country, AHEAD has developed and owns several apartment buildings, including 28 town-home apartments in Bethlehem and is proposing a shared-equity workforce housing development in that town.
AHEAD Executive Director Harrison Kanzler was at a multi-day conference and out of the office on Wednesday and could not be reached for comment.
Because both LIDC and AHEAD are nonprofits, they can’t be the record-keepers with the national environmental policy and review under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Gleason told the board on Monday.
“They have to have a responsible entity, and a responsible entity is usually local or state government,” said Gleason. “So AHEAD and LIDC have asked for the town to serve as that sponsor or that responsible entity.”
Horizons Engineering has been engaged to perform the required environmental review and facilitate all program requirements for conditions of approval, and the town is not being asked to fund any portion of the review or any program requirements or conditions of approval, he said.
“I think the town has done this previously with North Country Council and some other entities where they needed a sponsor,” said Gleason. “This is so environmental assessment can go forward involving the extension of the road through the industrial park.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.