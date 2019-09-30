Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The big construction work has begun on the 28-unit, multi-family housing development by Affordable Housing, Education and Development Inc. (AHEAD) in Bethlehem. The units are projected to be ready for occupancy by October 2020. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
The big construction work has begun on the 28-unit, multi-family housing development by Affordable Housing, Education and Development Inc. (AHEAD) in Bethlehem. Here, a crew works along Main Street on Thursday. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
The big construction work has begun on the 28-unit, multi-family housing development by Affordable Housing, Education and Development Inc. (AHEAD) in Bethlehem. The units are projected to be ready for occupancy by October 2020. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
The big construction work has begun on the 28-unit, multi-family housing development by Affordable Housing, Education and Development Inc. (AHEAD) in Bethlehem. Here, a crew works along Main Street on Thursday. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
BETHLEHEM — As the construction season begins to wind down for some projects, the multi-family housing development by Affordable Housing, Development and Education Inc. (AHEAD) will continue the heavy construction work that began late this summer.
“We are expecting concrete to be poured next month so work can continue through the winter,” Larry Berg, director of real estate development for AHEAD, said Friday. “The units are expected to be ready for occupancy next October.”
