AHEAD Sells 1st Home In Littleton

LITTLETON, N.H. — On Friday, Sept. 16, a long-time AHEAD (Affordable Housing, Education & Development) resident purchased the rental she had been living in for many years.
This property, AHEAD’s only single-family home in its portfolio, has been owned and managed by AHEAD for over 20 years. This is the first and only time AHEAD has ever sold a property to a resident. Originally initiated by the resident’s desire to purchase the home and once given approval by AHEAD’s board of directors, the transaction was facilitated by Nikki Barrett of Badger Peabody and Smith, and managed internally by recently-retired AHEAD executive director, Mike Claflin and his replacement, Harrison Kanzler.
Although the circumstance was unique, AHEAD’s board of directors recognized the value and importance this purchase had for this resident. One stipulation of AHEAD’s board required the resident to attend AHEAD’s Secrets of Homebuying Workshop, intended to educate first-time homebuyers on the process of purchasing their first home. Studies conducted by HUD have proven that those individuals who complete a HUD-certified Homebuyer Education course are 30% less likely to ever default on their mortgage.
“Taking a homebuyer education workshop is one of those things that can help make all the difference in the homebuying process,” said Senior Homeownership Advisor Kelly Carson. “In such a competitive market, being as educated and informed as possible enables prospective buyers to hit the ground running and truly advocate for themselves to get the best deal possible. In terms of the recent purchase by our resident, it was important that she received the same education on the process so that she too could be empowered with the knowledge to successfully purchase her first home. We are thrilled for her and appreciative of everyone involved in this transaction who helped make it a success!”
AHEAD’s next Secrets of Homebuying workshop is being held in Littleton on Saturday Oct. 1. More information is at homesahead.org.
AHEAD is a HUD-Housing Counseling agency and an affiliate of NeighborWorks America. Since 1991, AHEAD has been serving the communities of Northern New Hampshire, providing affordable housing, homebuyer, and financial education workshops, individualize 1:1 counseling and coaching, and foreclosure prevention counseling. AHEAD currently owns and manages over 500 units rental housing throughout Grafton and Coos counties.
