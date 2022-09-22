AHEAD Sells 1st Home In Littleton
Buy Now

AHEAD Executive Director, Harrison Kanzler, and Managing Broker, Nikki Barrett of Badger Peabody and Smith Realty.

LITTLETON, N.H. — On Friday, Sept. 16, a long-time AHEAD (Affordable Housing, Education & Development) resident purchased the rental she had been living in for many years.

This property, AHEAD’s only single-family home in its portfolio, has been owned and managed by AHEAD for over 20 years. This is the first and only time AHEAD has ever sold a property to a resident. Originally initiated by the resident’s desire to purchase the home and once given approval by AHEAD’s board of directors, the transaction was facilitated by Nikki Barrett of Badger Peabody and Smith, and managed internally by recently-retired AHEAD executive director, Mike Claflin and his replacement, Harrison Kanzler.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments