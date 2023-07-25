AHEAD Touches On Industrial Park Proposal, Vision For Future Developments

Harrison Kanzler, executive director for Affordable Housing, Education and Development Inc., spoke of the options for the proposed housing development in the Littleton Industrial Park and of AHEAD's transforming vision for future developments in the North Country. (Contributed photo)
As the Littleton Industrial Development Corp. and Affordable Housing, Education and Development Inc. pursue a potential housing project in the Littleton Industrial Park, AHEAD’s executive director on Tuesday spoke of that partnership and of how AHEAD is moving toward targeting its future developments to meet specific employer and community needs.
On July 17, because the two entities are nonprofit organizations, the Littleton Select Board voted to have the town become the responsible entity for the environmental review for a proposed road that would extend toward the potential development in the industrial park, on land behind the town transfer station.
At the moment, it’s undetermined exactly where in the park the development would be sited or exactly how many units and what type of development it would be, said AHEAD Executive Director Harrison Kanzler.
“It’s still very early, but I think this is an awesome opportunity for partnership with employers,” he said. “We talk so much about the importance of workforce development and how housing is such an integral part of that and so I think we really want to lean into that. As far as what it would be, it would be a matter of having those conversations with potential employers that are part of this phased expansion for the industrial park, as well as with LIDC … It’s in the very early stages, but it’s exciting nonetheless.”
The questions to be asked are which groups of employees will be targeted and which groups are local employers trying to land and keep in the area, and then shape a potential housing development around those needs to ensure that any housing development in the industrial park will work both economically and for the community, he said.
“We are still pretty open to what it would look like,” said Kanzler.
AHEAD owns a number of apartment complexes and apartment buildings in the North Country and is planning a shared equity ownership housing development in Bethlehem.
For the Littleton Industrial Park, Kanzler said those models as well as others are possibilities, and what transpires in the park is part of an overall shift in how AHEAD will approach future developments.
“We’re looking at moving into the idea of neighborhood development,” he said. “When you come to it, it’s not necessarily an apartment building. Here are several houses and some of them might be multi-units and you might not even realize it. It could be three or four units that are apartments, it could be three or four units that are condos. Maybe it’s the same structurally, but with one of them it’s ownership and equity and wealth-building and the other you have affordable housing, workforce housing. We are looking at how can we make these mixed-income neighborhoods something that is appealing to everyone and is simultaneously benefiting the community. As we move into the new phase of how we’re looking at our developments, this will definitely be something that we can work on in this development as it comes down our pipeline.”
He spoke of the growing partnerships with employers and municipalities in the North Country.
“Housing has become such a prominent issue that we’re in a really great position and place to be able to start to target the development to meet specifically what is being asked for, as opposed to just saying we need some units so let’s put in some apartments,” said Kanzler. “We are in place to be able to say what do you need specifically and how is this going to look and fit in with the rest of the community. I think that’s what we’re really trying to achieve moving forward.”
As AHEAD advances its shared equity development in Bethlehem, it has applied for low-income housing tax credits for a multi-family affordable workforce housing development in North Woodstock.
If the tax credits are awarded in the next allocation round, the Woodstock development could break ground in the spring of 2024 and would be AHEAD’s most imminent project, said Kanzler.
