AHEAD Touches On Industrial Park Proposal, Vision For Future Developments

Harrison Kanzler, executive director for Affordable Housing, Education and Development Inc., spoke of the options for the proposed housing development in the Littleton Industrial Park and of AHEAD's transforming vision for future developments in the North Country. (Contributed photo)

As the Littleton Industrial Development Corp. and Affordable Housing, Education and Development Inc. pursue a potential housing project in the Littleton Industrial Park, AHEAD’s executive director on Tuesday spoke of that partnership and of how AHEAD is moving toward targeting its future developments to meet specific employer and community needs.

On July 17, because the two entities are nonprofit organizations, the Littleton Select Board voted to have the town become the responsible entity for the environmental review for a proposed road that would extend toward the potential development in the industrial park, on land behind the town transfer station.

