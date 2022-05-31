Aiken Appointed To Village Trustees

LYNDONVILLE — Jeremiah Aiken is getting an early start in public service.
By a unanimous vote on Tuesday, Aiken, 22, was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Village Board of Trustees.
He follows in the footsteps of his father, Ron, a former Village Trustee. His term runs through 2023.
For Aiken, serving on the board of trustees is a chance to give back to the community.
“The community is what raised me, it’s who made me. They gave to me, and I want to give back to them,” he said.
It’s also a chance to inspire other young people like himself to enter public service.
In his letter of interest, he wrote that his primary motivation was to “represent the voices and opinions of my generation of Lyndonville residents.”
“Collectively, we have come to a point in our adult lives where we are able to both make wise decisions regarding the kind of society that we wish to build for ourselves, and to subsequently become forces of good in our respective communities.”
Aiken’s family moved to Lyndon a dozen years ago.
He and his younger sisters Abigail and Anna were raised by parents whose jobs were intertwined with the community. Their father Ron is a staff accountant at North Country Hospital in Newport and their mother Melissa is a grades 5/6 teacher at Good Shepherd School in St. J.
Aiken graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2018 and from Regent College with a BA in government (concentration in American government and politics) in 2021.
He works as a patient account specialist at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and plans to pursue a master’s degree in business administration.
Aiken is also an alternate on the Development Review Board.
He was the only applicant for the Village Trustees opening. He replaces former Chair Sarah Whittemore, who stepped down last month.
PUBLIC WORKS HEAD EXITS
Joe Dauphin has stepped down as the superintendent of the Village Public Works Department.
Dauphin spent 16 years with the department over two stints. He has been the superintendent since 2014.
In his resignation letter, he wrote, “This was not an easy decision to make. The past 16 years have been very rewarding. I’ve enjoyed working for the village of Lyndonville and managing a great team of employees to produce a beautiful and safe village. Thank you for the opportunity for growth that you have provided me. I wish you and the village all the best. If I can be of any help during this transition, please don’t hesitate to reach out.”
A new superintendent will face challenges.
In the fall, Dauphin outlined how staffing and wastewater issues had strained the department’s resources.
Ongoing projects — such as plans to rebuild sidewalks, pave the municipal parking lot, patch roads, flush hydrants, and rebuild the pump station — were postponed last year so that VPW could perform much-needed sewer system maintenance.
VPW cleaned about a third of the system in 2021, removing significant amounts of silt, sediment and grease.
Two-thirds of the system still requires cleaning, and approximately 400 out of 600 manhole structures need repairs.
