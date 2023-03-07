St. Johnsbury Police Lt. Mark Bickford and Adam Cirignano, 37, of St. Johnsbury, push a Ford Eco Sport out of the Summer St.-Mt. Pleasant St. intersection in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, while Norman Boardman, 58, of Danville, steers the car.

Boardman was operating the vehicle when he first stopped at the intersection and then started to drive through into the side of a Subaru driven by Joan Wollrath, 86. of St. Johnsbury. Wollrath, who said she was not injured, was helped out of her vehicle by St. Johnsbury firefighters, as the Subaru’s driver side door was damaged in the crash and couldn’t be opened.

