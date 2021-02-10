ST. JOHNSBURY — The new owner of a downtown property that once housed multiple state offices until air quality became an issue is taking steps to make the space safe and available for occupancy.
Garret Hirchak, of Morrisville, said his property at Eastern Avenue and Pearl Street consisting of three buildings should be free from air pollutants in the next 6 to 8 weeks.
The property, which has 26,000 square feet of office space, has been vacant for nearly four years. For decades prior to that, it was the home to state workers from St. Johnsbury Probation and Parole, the Vermont Department of Health, and the Vermont Department for Children and Families. On March 30, 2017, 78 workers learned they needed to leave their offices because the air was contaminated.
Chemicals found were identified as those found with dry cleaning, a function the facility formerly fulfilled. St. Johnsbury’s municipal records indicate the facility hosted a dry cleaning business many years ago. In 1972 property owner B.J. Murphy was granted a permit to convert its use from dry cleaning to office space.
The air quality concern was discovered as part of a real estate process. The owner at the time, Calderwood LLC, was going through an effort to sell the property. An interested buyer discovered in a title search the property was once a dry cleaner and requested an environmental assessment. It revealed the presence of a contaminant in the air emitting from the ground beneath the building deemed to be carcinogenic.
Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine concluded that the trace amount of chemicals in the air was not at a high enough level to cause cancer. Still, it was enough for the state to vacate its workforce, and the site has been unoccupied ever since.
Enter Hirchak and the plan to get the prime downtown real estate occupied again. The owner of Manufacturing Solutions Inc. in Morrisville, Hirchak bought the property at auction last year.
MSI is a major subcontractor in the manufacturing sector. A large facility in Morrisville, staffed with 400 workers and stocked with equipment necessary for manufacturing processes, serves product assembly and fabrication needs for other manufacturers. Among the companies that utilize the services of MSI is Revision Ballistics, a Newport maker of protective helmets, armor, and other equipment for military, law enforcement, and special operations.
Hirchak did not buy the St. Johnsbury property for manufacturing purposes but for another function of MSI involving real estate management. Hirchak said the manufacturing operation of MSI used to be housed in multiple buildings in Morrisville until it moved to a single facility. Left with unoccupied buildings, the company decided to lease the space. Hirchak said it worked out so well the company decided to expand into other communities. MSI owns the properties where Revision is located.
Buying the property in St. Johnsbury, Hirchak said, was a combination of getting it at a good price ($94,000) and being optimistic about the location.
“When I went to look at the building the first things I noticed were the distillery across the road and the work on the corner (New Avenue rehabilitation),” he said. “It told me that there are people here who think there’s something going on in St. Johnsbury.”
Hirchak said he was also charmed by the Farmers’ Market located in the municipal parking area near his building and the breakfast he had at the Central Cafe.
In terms of getting his building ready for occupancy, Hirchak said mediation work to address air quality will cost between $150,000 and $200,000. He described the process as installing a system that vents the ground vapors. “None of that toxic air can come into the building,” he said.
Hirchak said the former owner did a good job identifying the scope of the remediation and the effort required to address it.
“(Calderwood LLC) got all this work launched as far as defining the work and the remedy,” said Hirchak. “The corrective measures were pretty much turn-key.”
As for tenants, Hirchak said once the air quality work is complete the effort will begin to identify occupants. When the state filled the space some of the modifications were built around enhanced security, so some interior work may be necessary to make it a good fit for new tenants.
