Al Smith Appointed As Littleton Middle-High School Principal
Graduating senior Tom Peno, left, helps acting Superintendent Al Smith with his bow tie prior to graduation.

LITTLETON — After a non-public session that lasted less than 10 minutes on Wednesday evening, the Littleton School Board voted unanimously to appoint Al Smith as the permanent principal of Daisy Bronson Middle School/Littleton High School.

Smith has served the Littleton School District SAU 84 for more than three decades and served as the principal of DBMS/LHS before becoming director of LHS’s career and technical education center.

