Al Smith Appointed As Littleton Middle-High School Principal

LITTLETON — After a non-public session that lasted less than 10 minutes on Wednesday evening, the Littleton School Board voted unanimously to appoint Al Smith as the permanent principal of Daisy Bronson Middle School/Littleton High School.
Smith has served the Littleton School District SAU 84 for more than three decades and served as the principal of DBMS/LHS before becoming director of LHS’s career and technical education center.
Since November, Smith has served as interim DBMS/LHS principal after Principal Mark Fiorentino was placed on paid administrative leave.
As part of Fiorentino’s settlement with the district, he will remain on paid leave until June 30.
Smith will be in the first year of a three-year contract, making him principal through the end of the 2024-2025 school year.
Littleton School Board Chairman Matt St. John made the motion to transfer Smith into the position of DBMS/LHS principal, consistent with the recommendation from SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart and with instruction to Hart to review Smith’s contract and make any recommended revisions to the board, including the possibility of extending out the date of Smith’s contract.
School board member Travis Howard seconded the motion.
In an announcement to the Littleton school community, the Littleton School Board and Hart said, “At the recommendation of the Superintendent, the School Board voted unanimously to transfer Al Smith into the position of Principal of the Daisy Bronson Middle School/Littleton High School, cementing Mr. Smith’s role as Principal both for this academic year and into the future. Mr. Smith’s current contract runs through the end of the 2024-2025 academic year.
“Mr. Smith’s exemplary leadership during the last several months, and — more broadly — during the last several decades, have earned him a stellar reputation among students, staff, parents, and the broader community,” they said. “Mr. Smith has worked in the Littleton School District for 34 years. He was the Littleton High School Principal for 11 years and Assistant Principal for eight years. For the last 12 years, Mr. Smith has served as the Director of our Career and Technical Center. We are confident that DBMS/LHS School will flourish under Mr. Smith’s leadership. Please join us in congratulating Mr. Smith and welcoming him into his new position.”
The board’s vote transferred Smith’s current contract, which has been in effect since July 1, 2022, and cements that Smith will serve as principal next year and beyond, said St. John.
With Smith taking the reins as principal, the CTE director position will be posted, said St. John.
