Alabama Man Accused Of Stealing Two Vehicles In Derby

A man from Alabama was arrested after allegedly stealing two vehicles in Derby Monday morning.
Willie Goodwin Jr., 35, from Mobile, Ala., is also accused of trying to escape in one of the stolen vehicles from pursuing law enforcement authorities.
Trooper Aaron Leonard reported that a few minutes before 7 a.m., the Vermont State Police Derby barracks learned from Peter Bryant, 53, of Derby, that his vehicle, a 2007 Lexus ES350, had been stolen from the McDonald’s restaurant in Derby.
US Customs and Border Protection Officers found Bryant’s Lexus abandoned on the on-ramp of Interstate 91 South at Exit 28 in Derby. The trooper reported that CBP officers saw Goodwin operating a Ford F150 truck on Interstate 91 South and attempted to stop him.
Marked and unmarked vehicles from Customs and Border Patrol tried to stop Goodwin, noted Trooper Leonard, but he kept driving for about 8 miles. He then reportedly stopped in the southbound lane of I-91 near mile marker 164.
While investigating the theft of the Lexus, a report was received from Chris Wright, 54, of Charleston, that the Ford F150 Goodwin was operating had been stolen from Thompson’s Redemption in Derby shortly after the Lexus was abandoned on the on-ramp.
Goodwin was held on $200 bail ordered by the Honorable Court and was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.
