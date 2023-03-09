Alabama Man Released On $200 Bond After Denying Pair Of Car Thefts

NEWPORT CITY — A man from Alabama appeared for arraignment on Wednesday in Orleans Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to stealing two vehicles in Derby after being turned away at the Canadian border because he reportedly arrived at the border in a stolen vehicle.
Willie Goodwin Jr., 35, is accused of stealing a Lexus and a Ford pickup in a span of 30 minutes on Monday morning and then trying to evade police pursuit while driving the pickup. He faces three misdemeanor charges related to the alleged crimes: two counts of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and one count of eluding law enforcement.
Following Goodwin’s not-guilty pleas on Wednesday, Judge Lisa Warren ordered him to stay in Vermont until the court approves an out-of-state residence. The judge also ordered an unsecured appearance bond of $200. It means if Goodwin fails to make his court appearances in the case, he would need to pay $200.
Court files include an affidavit from Vermont State Trooper Aaron Leonard, who noted that the first report of a stolen vehicle came from Peter Bryant, 53, just before 7 a.m. on Monday. He said his 2007 Lexus E35 was stolen from the McDonald’s parking lot in Derby. Additionally, state police were told that prior to the theft, US Customs and Border Protection Officers had dropped Goodwin off at the McDonald’s and that he may have been involved in the theft.
About 30 minutes after the McDonald’s report, Trooper Richard Berlandy reported that border patrol and customs agents had found Goodwin in a Ford F150 on Interstate 91 in the southbound lane and detained him about three miles north of the Orleans exit. The registered owner of the truck is Chris Wright, 54. He reported that it had been stolen from Thompson’s Redemption in Derby.
The border patrol agents reported that after giving Goodwin a “humanitarian ride” from the border to McDonald’s, they returned to their office and learned that Goodwin was a suspect in the Lexus theft. They searched for the car and found it abandoned on the Interstate 91 entrance ramp to the southbound lane at Exit 28 in Derby.
Soon after, the police report notes that the officers soon noticed Goodwin getting on the ramp while driving the Ford pickup.
He is accused of initially failing to pull over despite being pursued by multiple border patrol vehicles with activated lights and sirens.
Once stopped, state police took custody of Goodwin, who reportedly told Trooper Berlandy that he had taken both vehicles after being turned away from Canada.
Authorities learned that Goodwin had attempted to enter Canada on Sunday but was detained by Canadian authorities as the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen out of Mobile, Ala. The Canadian authorities kept the vehicle and returned Goodwin to the U.S. Board Patrol.
According to Trooper Leonard, Goodwin said he was from Mobile, Ala., but was looking to enter Canada to “have a new start.”
