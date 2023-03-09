Alabama Man Released On $200 Bond After Denying Pair Of Car Thefts
Willie Goodwin Jr.

NEWPORT CITY — A man from Alabama appeared for arraignment on Wednesday in Orleans Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to stealing two vehicles in Derby after being turned away at the Canadian border because he reportedly arrived at the border in a stolen vehicle.

Willie Goodwin Jr., 35, is accused of stealing a Lexus and a Ford pickup in a span of 30 minutes on Monday morning and then trying to evade police pursuit while driving the pickup. He faces three misdemeanor charges related to the alleged crimes: two counts of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and one count of eluding law enforcement.

