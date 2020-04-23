ALBANY - The Albany Community Meal is being reimagined.
One of the organizers, Hannah Pearce, sent out a notice to residents saying they will launch a “drive-thru community meal” on Saturday, April 25 between 2-5 p.m.
Residents can sign up for a no-touch, pick-up meal or delivery that will go out beginning at noon, she said.
The community meal organizers will distribute the meals at the Albany United Methodist Church, and plan to follow the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control in best practices for meal preparation. Each volunteer who is preparing food will cook their meals at home, using hand and food washing, disinfectant, masks and no-touch procedures, and bring them in for distribution, she said.
The vegetarian menu will be announced soon.
Call the Albany Neighbors Task Force Helpline at 323-1517, or https://forms.gle/KLwBLsNmwx69afhn9.
Residents can also sign up for a food-share at the same time.
Anyone interested in volunteering, or who needs assistance in other ways, can fill out The Albany Neighbors Task Force’s Albany Area Coronavirus Needs & Volunteer Sign-up at https://forms.gle/SqyZyQEZsF1dE1xz7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.