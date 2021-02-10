Albany General Store Awarded Tax Credit For Rehab Project

Albany General Store was one of nine projects to receive state tax credits in an announcement made Tuesday by Gov. Phil Scott.
Gov. Scott announced the allocation of just over $770,000 in state tax credits, which will support over $47.5 million in downtown and village center rehabilitation projects. Additional funding proposed by the Administration and allocated by the General Assembly during the 2020 legislative session provided a boost to the program, allowing this additional round of awards focused on recovery coming out of the COVID-19 crisis, said Scott’s press secretary, Jason Maulucci.
“The downtown and village center tax credits are proven methods for spurring private investment and economic growth,” said Gov. Scott. “These projects will help communities and businesses bounce back from challenges caused by the pandemic.”
Located on Main Street, Albany General Store was devastated by fire in early 2014 and forced to close. It was recently purchased by Albany Community Trust, a non-profit that plans to re-open the store as a small retail grocery, bakery and take-out deli with space for small community gatherings. Tax credits will support code improvements, brownfields clean-up and an exterior facelift so the exterior of the 1974 building will blend in with its 19th-century neighbors. The sum of $28,200 in tax credits was awarded. The total project cost is $778,010.
This January’s group of projects includes rehabilitation of Chapman’s Store in Fairlee, a local family business selling wines, gifts, sundries and toys for 100 years; elevator and other code-related upgrades at the Randolph House, a senior apartment facility in Randolph; redevelopment of a former bank on Winooski’s traffic circle for the expansion of Four Quarters Brewing; and rehabilitation of the 1824 Wallingford Block.
