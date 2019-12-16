Albany Woman Arrested For Alleged Domestic Assault

Julie Guertin, 49, of Albany, was accused of domestic assault Dec. 13. According to a Vermont State Police report, Guertin was taken into custody after an individual in a Creek Road residence advised that an assault occurred and they wanted to leave. Police responded to the scene and conducted an investigation thereafter.
Guertin was taken to the Derby barracks for processing and was released on a citation to appear in the Orleans County Superior Court Dec. 16.
