Albany Woman Seriously Injured In Saturday Auto Accident In Barton

Jordan Lanou

BARTON — An Albany woman was listed in critical condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center as a result of a Saturday two-car head-on accident on Hollow Road.

According to the Vermont State Police, at approximately 11:02 a.m., Stacey Williams, 55, of Albany, had been left of center while cresting the brow of a hill in her 2003 Toyota Rav 4. This resulted in the head-on collision with Jordan Lanou, 23, of Holland.

