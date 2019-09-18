For over 50 years, Henry Coe has worked to protect his land in Albany, Vt., a 125-acre wooded parcel intersected by several streams. Coe has worked to return this land to its natural state and that includes beavers.

“I bought the woodlot with the small government insurance money I received following the loss of my father in World War II,” Coe shared with Protect Our Wildlife co-founder Holly Tippett. “It was mixed highland forest and there was evidence that it had included a large wetland at one time. I decided to return it to that original state.”

