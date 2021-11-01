Greensboro resident Darryl Johnson put a gun to the head of Robert Chaplin and told him to get off his property.
But Chaplin wouldn’t leave and that’s when things turned violent between the two men for the second time that day.
Now Chaplin is dead and Johnson has been charged with 2nd-degree murder and manslaughter.
That’s according to court documents made public on Monday which also make it clear that both men made threatening comments towards each other following their first altercation at the Hardwick Kwik Stop & Deli.
Police say Chaplin told Johnson he “knew where he lived” and would be coming to his house.
But Johnson allegedly told Hardwick Police Ofc. Joseph Rossi that he would be ready to respond.
“As Rossi was walking out, Johnson told him that if Chaplin showed up at his house, he would ‘f***ing kill him,’” wrote Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Francis LaBombard in his report.
Johnson, 51, pleaded not guilty to the charges in Orleans Superior Court on Monday and was ordered held without bail.
Kwik Stop Incident
Police say the two men not only knew each other but had previously worked together at Gravel Construction in Hardwick.
But trouble erupted between them just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Hardwick Kwik Stop where Chaplin was attempting to buy a 12-pack of beer when Johnson arrived to purchase cigars.
Police say the store’s clerk - identified as Quentin Phelps, 26 - initially sold Chaplin a 12-pack of beer but then decided to refund his money because Chaplin appeared to be drunk and it was illegal to sell beer to someone who was intoxicated.
“Phelps took the case of beer and put it on the side counter and started the process to credit Chaplin for the beer,” wrote Det. LaBombard. “Phelps stated that Chaplin became angry and grabbed the case of beer. Phelps also grabbed the case of beer and struggled over the beer until the case broke open and the beer cans spilled on the floor… Johnson stated that he went to the aid of Phelps and pushed Chaplin out the front door. Johnson said Chaplin shoved him back a couple of times. Chaplin told Johnson that he was going to his house, he knew where he lived and was coming to his house.”
Police say Kwik Stop security video confirms the sequence of events and provides more detail of the alleged incident.
“Chaplin appears to let go of the 12-pack and stands in the area of the door with his back to the doors,” wrote Det. LaBombard. “After letting go of the 12-pack, Darryl Johnson shoves Chaplin hard through the closed doors with two hands. Johnson continues to shove Chaplin in the parking lot. The video shows that Johnson is much larger than Chaplin in stature and easily moves him from one spot to another… Johnson eventually shoves Chaplin all the way around the store to the back parking lot area… At no point can Chaplin be seen on the security video acting in a physically assaultive manner.”
The Shooting
Johnson told investigators that after talking with police who had responded to the Kwik Stop incident he went home to his residence at 1119 Eligo Lake Road in Greensboro. But Johnson told police he was still worried because Chaplin had just threatened him.
According to the report, Chaplin was unarmed when he pulled into Johnson’s driveway in his car at about 8 p.m. and then drove up Johnson’s walkway towards his house.
Johnson told police he grabbed a spotlight and his .22 caliber “Magnum” pistol, went outside, shined the spotlight at Chaplin and “put the pistol to his temple.”
“I put the spotlight on the pistol and told him to ‘get the f*** out of here,’” said Johnson while being interviewed by police. “I said, ‘you have no right to be here’ and he frickin’ wouldn’t leave.”
But then the situation escalated even more after Johnson allegedly told Chaplin he was going to take the keys from his car and that they would wait for police to arrive.
“Johnson told him you’re ‘gonna’ wait for the cops,” wrote Det. LaBombard. “When Johnson reached into Chaplin’s car, Chaplin threw his car door open, lunged at him and they struggled… Johnson stated the revolver miss-fired twice because the safety was on and he forgot to take it off the whole time he was yelling at him to get the f*** off his property.”
But then Johnson took the safety off.
“Johnson stated that Chaplin jumped at him again and he shot Chaplin in the side of the chest,” wrote Det. LaBombard. “Chaplin fell to the ground… Johnson stated his wife got clothing/towels to hold on the wound, which he did until the ambulance arrived.”
Police Body Cam
The report includes transcriptions of police bodycam video taken at the scene of the shooting. In one video, Johnson is heard saying: “Any word on how Robby is doing? I don’t want him to die, that’s all I need is a murder charge…It was totally self-defense, I was in fear for my life, especially from what happened earlier. He’s lucky I didn’t bring my shotgun. It’s just squirrel shot but it would have made a lot bigger mess of him.”
Chaplin was later pronounced dead at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
Johnson faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison if convicted of the 2nd-degree murder charge.
He is now being held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.