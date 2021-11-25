Alcohol Test Of Halloween Crash Driver Almost Three Times The Legal Limit

St. Johnsbury Police say a Barton man who crashed his truck near the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on Halloween had a blood alcohol content that was nearly three times the legal limit.
Michael C. Lacaillade, 50, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a charge of felony drunken driving - 3rd offense and was released on conditions by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi.
Caledonia Superior Court
St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish said in his report that he was dispatched at 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 to a report of a truck in a ditch near the cemetery on Mt. Pleasant Street and found Lacaillade at the scene exhibiting signs of intoxication.
“I noticed he was holding onto the truck body, almost for support,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish in his report. “I asked if he had consumed any alcohol tonight and he said ‘not much’ then qualified that with ‘3 beers’…I asked if he thought he was too drunk to drive and he replied ‘yeah.’”
Police say Lacaillade provided a preliminary breath test at the scene that registered his blood alcohol content at .235 percent. Lacaillade was then taken to the St. Johnsbury Police Station where he submitted to a Datamaster test at 10:45 p.m. which registered a blood alcohol content of .202 percent, according to court documents.
“He stated he was driving to ‘somewhere,’” wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “He admitted to drinking white claws, denied taking drugs and stated he was drinking alone…He admitted to prior DUI convictions.”
Police said a records check showed Lacaillade has two prior drunken driving convictions in 1993 and in 2002.
If convicted of the charge, Lacaillade faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison and a $2,500 fine.
