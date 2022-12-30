Alfred Edgar Jackson was born in Derby Line, Vt. to John Herbert Jackson and Stella Elsie Hussey.
He leaves one sister, Natalie Aldrich and a sister-in-law, Betty Jackson, both of Sutton, Vt.
Predeceased by three brothers: Mahlon and Ralph Jackson, and Howard Hussey; two sisters Alberta Tanner and Alfreida Gentley; a sister-in-law Leatrice Jackson; and a brother-in-law Jonathan “Sonny” Aldrich.
He worked in the woods for many years, cutting trees and skidding with the horses. In later years, he worked for Conley’s Sawmill until he retired.
Alfred leaves many nieces and nephews, who he loved, and many good friends. He never met a dog or cat he didn’t like. He liked fishing but didn’t eat the fish he caught. He always enjoyed the Sunday bowling league with his partner Robin. He loved Riley, the family dog, MC Blue, postage stamps, and the cats.
He was always ready to lend a hand wherever it was needed, whether it be building on the barn, helping to can and freeze for the winter, or potato picking.
He will be missed.
There will be no funeral. A burial will be held in the spring, and all will be notified at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com
Rest in peace Alfred “Alfie.” “So long buddy.” – Natalie, Brent and Kelly, Berlynda and Alan, Brian and Barry.
