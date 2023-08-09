ST. JOHNSBURY — Being part of St. Johnsbury School’s 5-week CatCH Fire (Catamount Community Hours) summer program meant getting to produce and act in a video about how an alien spaceship asks its electronic co-pilot to bring them to the most unique place in the galaxy.
A clip of the middle school actors’ video was shared on Wednesday afternoon during an hour-and-a-half showcase of how students, staff and instructors spent the lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer together - and they packed in a lot of learning and fun, said Bryan Duff, CatCH director.
The story was that the aliens on the space ship were looking for a place to land for their summer vacation and asked the electronic co-pilot for a place that is unlike any other - and being that St. Johnsbury is the only town with that name anywhere, the electronic voice responded back: ST. JOHNSBURY, VERMONT, USA, EARTH!
Families and friends of students in the free 5-week CatCH program were treated to entertainment by student musicians as well as staff, and visiting musicians who helped round out the songs performed on stage.
Partnering arts groups including The Arts Bus from Randolph, Vermont, and staff from the Theatre UP program in Littleton, N.H., were on hand to help students share the songs, dances, and acting skills they acquired in programs offered this summer.
Duff walked the audience through many slides of the fun times kids had, and didn’t provide the details for many, instead working the crowd and asking students to explain what was going on in the photos. A staff member ran a microphone around the auditorium to eager students who waved wanting to be called on to share the details of their experiences, whether making robots form Legos, up-cycled items from paper tubes and bags, field trips and more.
The summer program also featured academic enrichment to help preserve learning progress over the summer, said Duff.
The grant-funded program served about 125 elementary students and 35 middle school students. Students spent their days in teams of 6-10. Mornings included literacy, math, and social-emotional learning (SEL). Each week had a different SEL theme, on which teams did projects that they submitted for “appraisal” at the end of the week,” said Duff. “A secret panel of judges chose the best project at each level (K-2, 3-4, and 5-8) each week and, thanks to the generosity of St. J House of Pizza, awarded those teams pizza at the start of the following week.”
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital was also thanked publicly for its gift of water bottles for the summer program.
“Afternoons were all about projects and field trips. Today’s showcase will hit the highlights of most of those projects and trips,” said Duff.
Activities students took part in included cooking programs like cooking on a budget with the chef from Salt Bistro in St. Johnsbury, a cooking competition, gardening, arts and crafts, T-shirt design with Gypsy Coast, and working with students from Lyndon Institute who visited to help with theater projects, and carpentry projects at St. Johnsbury Academy.
Students went to hear an author at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, and on field trips to swim in White River Junction at an indoor pool (all three beach trips were called off due to weather) and to the Echo Center in Burlington.
Students also visited with seniors at the Good Living Senior Center in St. Johnsbury, and asked the seniors interview questions including memories they had of teachers. The group also had a visit from local business owner and magician David Roth, who taught the kids some of his favorite tricks, shared in a video clip on Wednesday.
In one of the videos, where students used items typically discarded into the recycling bucket to be inventive with, a group of students were shown playing on a handmade Foosball board. It breaks pretty early in the video clip, but Duff said, “Sure, it fell apart after one use, but how awesome is that?”
A little voice from the auditorium yelled out, “That IS awesome!”
When a musician from The Arts Bus took to the stage with dozens of youngsters, to sing Vermont’s Our Home, kids were invited to holler out famous mountains and lakes in Vermont. The audience heard the following shared: Burke Mountain, Joe’s Pond, Harvey’s Lake and Mount Washington.
In another set of photos, students who made squishy pillows from fabric are seen hugging them. The instructor was Miss Cindy, the school’s crossing guard who is into needlework and knitting, shared Duff.
The fabric that the students and Miss Cindy - Cindy McCullock - used to make the projects was donated by a man whose wife had recently passed away, and who wanted to see her craft items enjoyed.
“He was looking to give her fabric a second life,” said Duff, “I’d say she did a great job.”
