ST. JOHNSBURY CENTER — Just weeks into his expansion into a food and drink “DiSpencery,” the owner of All Around Power is growing into the convenience store and gas station business.
Together with his son, Colton, Spencer Hudson is buying the St. Johnsbury Center Station/Center Tower from Jim and Lorraine Impey. Hudson and the Impeys have been business neighbors for nearly 30 years along Memorial Drive just south of the Green Mountain Mall.
The Impeys built the Center Tower business in 1992. It followed their installation of the Mr. Suds Car Wash in 1989. About a year after Center Tower opened, Spencer Hudson relocated All Around Power, a business that specializes in recreational and power equipment sales and service.
The sale is expected to be finalized by Aug. 31.
Spencer Hudson said the decision to purchase the neighboring business is a case of good timing. Together with the Impeys’ desire to find a suitable buyer for Center Tower and the involvement of his son into the AAP business, Spencer Hudson said acquiring the store, gas pumps, car wash and rentable storage units made sense.
For 28 years the side-by-side businesses have co-existed well, Hudson said, with the Impeys as owners of Center Tower. The possibility of a new owner stepping in and the risk of friction that a new neighbor could bring was further inspiration for Hudson to purchase Center Tower himself.
Acquiring a full-service convenience store with exterior gas and diesel pumps is the second new business venture of the summer for Hudson. In July, The DiSpencery @AAP was opened. It is a full bar off the All Around Power showroom. Serving pizza and sandwiches to accompany beverages, All Around Power’s sales staff are licensed to serve at The DiSpencery. The cafe and bar area is open seasonally from Memorial Day to Columbus Day, welcoming the general public on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.
Hudson said the deli at Center Tower will offer a nice complement to the DiSpencery’s food service.
The property also has a pond. “It’s a nice piece of property,” said Hudson.
“If it wasn’t for Colton I probably wouldn’t be in this stage,” he said. “He’s back and in the business and gung-ho for a lot of things.”
Hudson said there are no plans to introduce big changes to the store. There may be some cosmetic improvements and the car wash will be updated. Current employees will continue under the new ownership, he said.
The Irving Oil company will remain the fuel supplier at Center Tower.
Lorraine Impey said it’s been a good, long run with the store.
“We’ve had a lot of loyal customers,” she said.
The Impeys are active community members with multiple properties, but Lorraine Impey said it’s time for them to step away from owning and operating Center Tower.
“We are at a time when we want to spend time with grandchildren and travel,” she said.
