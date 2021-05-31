All Around Power Revs Up For Small Restaurant

The All Around Power store in St. Johnsbury sells a wide range of motorized equipment at its Memorial Drive location.
Snowmobiles, ATV’s, lawnmowers, motorcycles and even pontoon boats.
And coming soon: Cuban sandwiches?
That’s the plan announced by owner, Spencer Hudson on Thursday as he presented his application to the St. Johnsbury Development Review Board to open a restaurant and bar at the store
“I have an amazing Cuban, so be ready for that,” said Hudson.
The board unanimously approved the application for the outdoor, 25-seat restaurant in the back of the building which will be open to store customers and to the general public during selected weekday afternoons and evenings. Hudson said the restaurant idea came to be after a visit he received from the Vermont Department of Liquor Control.
“As we had always done for the 32 years I’ve been in business — when we had little open houses, sales events and stuff — we would always have a cooler with soda for the kids and cooler for a beer for the customers,” said Hudson.”Well, we got a visit from liquor control. Apparently, you can’t give a free beer away at an event … They said, ‘Well, you can no longer give a beer away unless you get a liquor license.’ So I said, ‘That’s what I’ll do. We’ll get a liquor license’ … Then, of course, you can’t have a liquor license unless you have food, so …”
The restaurant will be located in an outdoor patio in the back of the store that is now used as a sales lot and event area. Access will be either through the All Around Power store or through a separate entrance Hudson plans to install on the side of his building for public access.
“It is outside and it will be seasonal,” said Hudson. “Customers during the day will be able to go out there … We could bring ‘em outback and talk stories about how they love the Razor or their snowmobile or whatever.”
Hudson told the board he plans to call the restaurant, “The DiSpencery@AAP.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.