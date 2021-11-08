It’s official.
All employees at Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (CCSU) schools will be required to either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to periodic testing, effective next Friday, Nov. 19. This includes those who work at Danville, Peacham, Barnet, Waterford, Cabot, Walden and Twinfield Schools.
The new requirement is based on a memorandum of understanding signed on Friday afternoon by CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker and representatives of the SU’s three educators associations.
In October, Tucker told the CCSU board that the memorandum was “truly a collaborative effort” between himself and the associations and that no one was going to be forced to be vaccinated.
Employees who do not wish to get vaccinated — or share the proof that they did so — must opt-in to periodic testing, which currently involves weekly surveillance testing. Soon, it will also involve participation in the forthcoming Test To Stay program.
In late October, Tucker said he believed around 90 percent of staff had already been vaccinated.
The Superintendent has stressed that he will not be pushing for any kind of student vaccination mandate unless it comes from the federal government.
Test To Stay Program
On Nov. 2, during the regular Danville School board meeting, Tucker said that the SU is moving “ever-closer” to implementing the complicated Test to Stay protocol. The protocol will allow “close contacts” (staff or students) to stay in school during their quarantine period — as long as they test negative on a rapid COVID test each morning.
Currently, unvaccinated students and staff identified as close contacts are required to stay home for seven days and produce a negative PCR test to return to in-person instruction. According to Tucker, some grades within the SU have already been out three separate times this year due to the current protocol.
Tucker told the Peacham school board on Monday, Nov. 1 that despite some in-school contact between those found to be COVID-positive and unvaccinated students, there have not been any cases of the virus being transmitted in school.
“Where we have seen some problems is kids who are supposed to be in quarantine and parents not keeping them home,” he said. “And then they’re going out in the communities and are picking it up that way. […] But right now, the problem is still outside of schools in terms of where kids and adults are getting affected.”
Tucker said that he was trying to get families to sign up their kid(s) for Test to Stay now before it is officially implemented.
“If somebody waits until their son or daughter is identified as a close contact at school […] it’s going to be a little tricky to pull that off,” he said.
“We’ve gotta keep kids in school and we’ve got to stop burdening the parents who have childcare challenges when their kids can’t be in school,” said Tucker. “I hope that most of our parents are going to see this as an opportunity.”
Katherine Siner, a nurse at St. Johnsbury School and a Peacham resident, spoke in favor of the Test to Stay program at the Nov. 1 board meeting.
Siner said that St. J School has gotten community volunteers to conduct the testing each morning, which Tucker and Peacham Principal Sam McLeod immediately recognized as a good idea.
“If you have volunteers who are willing to get trained and be on call to come in, that’s absolutely an option,” Tucker told McLeod.
Staff Shortages
According to Danville School Principals Sarah Welch and Dave Schilling, the school has been getting “very, very creative” in terms of staffing their classrooms.
“We’re the school librarians tomorrow; I taught first and second grade yesterday…” said Welch on Nov. 2. “It’s that willingness and it’s pulling anyone who can to step in. And it’s working, most days.”
Even members of the Danville school board have stepped up and are serving as substitute teachers.
“Dave Towle has been subbing,” said Schilling. “To quote one high school student last week: ‘that guy is fricking awesome.’”
The principals said that while they have fallen behind on communicating with the general community as much as they would like, the school was still succeeding in delivering instruction to students.
Danville board member Robert Edgar followed up on concerns regarding mask breaks that were voiced at the board’s regular October meeting. Welch and Schilling both reported that they had further conversations with teachers on their masking protocols and that, for example, Kindergarten classes were starting every single day with a walk outside to get both fresh air and exercise.
“We’re doing the best we can for what we’ve got for now,” Schilling said.
Student Vaccination Rate Determined Just Prior To 5-11 Vax Approval
Tucker told the Danville board on Nov. 2 that the SU’s schools had finally determined the vaccination rate within their eligible student populations.
At the K-12 Danville School, the vaccination rate for students was 55.5%. However, as soon as Vermont’s 5-11 year-olds are able to be vaccinated — on Monday, Nov. 8 — that rate dropped precipitously due to the larger denominator of eligible students.
Opt-in vaccination clinics are in the works for Barnet, Cabot, Walden and Twinfield Schools, which Tucker said were chosen by the state based on those communities likely having a harder time otherwise accessing such a clinic.
On Nov. 1, Tucker said that he was not pushing parents to sign their kids up to be vaccinated.
“Letting [clinics] use our facilities is as close we’re going to come to ‘pushing this,’” he said.
Earlier this year, the state Agency of Education set the threshold for eliminating the mask requirement in schools for when the vaccinated proportion of eligible students reached 80 percent or above. As of late October, Tucker said that the Agency had pushed that date out to mid-January.
All Vermont schools were given access to the state vaccination database in order to determine an accurate figure with regards to their own vaccination rate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.