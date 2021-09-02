All Criminal Charges Dropped In Fatal CO Poisoning Case

Criminal charges have been dropped against two gas fitters who had been indicted in November for negligent homicide and reckless conduct in the deaths of a Lyman couple, who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in 2019 from what investigators said was an improperly installed heating system.
While all criminal charges have now been dismissed for all three defendants, civil court proceedings are just beginning for Richard B. Mallett, Jr., 50, of Woodsville; Philip L Poirier, 29, of East Corinth, Vt.; and Adam Vigent, 52, of North Haverhill, who each face a second civil lawsuit alleging negligence that was recently filed against them.
On Tuesday, Grafton Superior Court prosecutors dropped two Class B felony charges of negligent homicide one Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon against Mallet and Poirier.
Vigent, who was their boss and direct supervisor, had his two criminal charges of negligent homicide dropped by prosecutors in April, after Assistant Grafton County Attorney Hayley McClenahan informed the court that the state “has chosen to forego prosecution at this time.”
It was unclear on Thursday why charges were dropped for Mallett and Poirier, but in the past Grafton County Marcie Hornick, who has previously said she cannot comment on specific cases, has said in past conversations that her attorneys go forward with cases that they believe they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt and if there comes a time when findings change that, then the case is reevaluated.
On Jan. 29, 2019, John Courtney, 71, and April Courtney, 63, and their two cats and three dogs were found dead in their home in Lyman by New Hampshire State Police following a welfare check.
Investigators concluded that the heating system was installed in a manner that caused exhaust gases to cycle back into the home, which created elevated levels of carbon monoxide.
In July, the estate of April Courtney filed a civil action alleging negligence against Vigent, Mallett, Poirier, and their former employer, the New York-based Osterman Propane, trade name Patten’s Gas, of North Haverhill, a seller of propane heating systems and equipment, which is also accused of violating the New Hampshire Consumer Protection Act.
The estate of John Courtney has followed up with another civil suit against the three men and the propane and fuel oil company.
Like the case from the estate of April Courtney, the action filed by the estate of John Courtney is similar to the criminal charges in that it alleges the defendants knew or should have known, through their experience and training, that they improperly designed and installed a heating system that did not comply with proper code and the manufacturer’s recommendations.
Seeking a jury trial is Mildred S. James, administratrix of the estate of John Courtney, whose attorneys, Hector Zumbado and John Elmore, of the Hampton-based Zumbado and Elmore LLC, said Courtney’s CO poisoning death was “caused by the incomprehensible carelessness of licensed, experienced professionals who were hired to install a propane heating system.”
In the fall of 2018, Patten’s Gas and the three technicians were hired to design and install a heating system for Courneys’ home at 29 Wilderness Acres.
Investigators said the improper installation of the system caused exhaust gases to cycle back into the home and reach the fatal levels.
“According to documentation from the New Hampshire Mechanical Licensing Board, Patten’ s Gas utilized venting equipment from a third-party manufacturer when it installed the propane boiler at the Courtneys’ residence, which was incompatible with the boiler and which violated the recommendations of the propane boiler’s manufacturer,” wrote Zumbado and Elmore.
The 11-count lawsuit alleges negligence and willful or knowing violation of the New Hampshire Consumer Protection Act against Osterman Propane/Patten’s Gas for creating a situation that “presented an unreasonable and foreseeable risk.”
Vigent, Mallett, and Poirier each face claims of negligence and a common-law enhanced damages claim for designing and installing a heating system “that was not compliant with applicant statutes and codes” and for using “third-party venting equipment in violation of the boiler manufacturer’s recommendations, and was improperly vented, all of which presented a foreseeable danger of allowing deadly carbon monoxide to build up in the residence.”
The attorneys argue that “As a result, John J. Courney Jr. experienced conscious physical pain, emotional distress, and loss of enjoyment of life prior to his death; he lost the enjoyment of his life after death; his estate suffered the complete loss of his earning capacity; and his estate incurred medical bills and funeral expenses.”
In addition to a jury trial, the lawsuit seeks a judgment against Vigent, Mallett, Poirier, and Osterman/Patten’s “in an enhance amount sufficient to compensate the estate, together with interest and costs …”
Mallett is being represented by attorney Robert Carey, Poirier by Robert Brown, and Vigent by Mark Wiseman.
No legal counsel in the case summary is shown for Patten’s Gas.
