All Invited To Rare French Donkey Birthday Celebration

BROWNINGTON — The public is invited to the first birthday party for a rare two year old Beaudon du Poiteau donkey named Hamilton, on Saturday, July 9 in Brownington.
“Hamilton’s birth is an encouraging sign for the critically endangered species, with his birth a year ago adding one more to about 500 Poiteau donkeys in the world,” says the rescue center’s Bari Fischer. “In 1977, there were just 40 of the species in existence.”
The party is from 3-5 p.m. at Arnold’s Rescue Center, 2351 Hinman Settler Road in Brownington. Hamilton will have a special cake, strawberry shortcake for humans will be served as part of a strawberry festival. There will be face painting for children, pin the tail on the donkey, and a drawing for a stuffed donkey toy. There is no admission charge, but donations are welcome.
Hamilton was born and lives at the rescue center, “where his shaggy, dreadlock coat, characteristic of the breed, is perfectly suited to the northern Vermont climate,” Fischer said.
Hamilton’s mother, Quiche, lives at the center. His father, Joly Coure contributed his genetic material some 25 years ago, and Hamilton was conceived in July of 2020 at the University of Illinois Veterinary Hospital.
Hamilton is one of a dozen Beadon du Poiteau donkeys at Arnold’s Rescue Center, which is also home to about 20 other farm animals surrendered by owners who could not care for them, and animals involved in legal intervention.
Hamilton’s favorite pastime is playing with large rubber exercise balls, pushing and throwing them around his field. Even when he accidentally deflates them, he carries them as he meanders around. Those who’d like to bring Hamilton a gift can purchase gift cards at Tractor Supply, Agway or Chewy to help Arnold’s Rescue provide him with feed and supplies as he grows.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.