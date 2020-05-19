The results are in from the facility-wide COVID-19 testing of staff and inmates at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility (NERCF) in St. Johnsbury this week.
And the news is all good.
107 staff and 27 inmates all tested negative for the virus on Monday.
It was the third Vermont correctional facility to undergo mass testing for COVID-19 as part of the Department of Corrections (DOC) coronavirus mitigation strategy.
NERCF was designated as the first COVID-19 surge facility in DOC’s early planning stages and at one point housed over 30 COVID-19 positive inmates in quarantine who had transferred in from the state prison in St. Albans.
Interim DOC Commissioner Jim Baker said Monday’s encouraging test results were not simply a matter of good luck, but the result of “strict adherence to our evidence-based protocols.”
“It was being faithful to the plan,” said Commissioner Baker. “I would like to thank Superintendent Norah Quinn for her leadership and the entire staff at Northeast Regional. I would also like to thank the community for their continued support of the staff and inmates who stayed behind to provide services at that facility.”
NERCF is still a designated COVID-19 surge site, but all of the quarantined inmates have since recovered and most have been transferred back to the St. Albans facility. Seven remain in the St. Johnsbury recovery unit, but DOC officials say they will be returning to St. Albans by the end of this week.
Mass testing has now been conducted on all staff and inmates at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington and NERCF.
The Vermont Department of Health staff will begin testing staff and inmates at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland next week.
